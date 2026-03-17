'Our life is here': UAE residents fly back to their second home as Iranian strikes go on

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Residents who flew back to the UAE after being stranded overseas by the Iran war said they had no doubts about returning to their “second home” – and had faith in the government to keep them safe.

Well-established families from India and Egypt are determined to stand firm as the UAE protects itself against air attacks and defends its commitment to restraint and diplomacy.

Ajay Vyas, 63, and his wife Pratiksha Vyas took an Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai on March 12, as Iranian air strikes fell on the UAE and its Gulf neighbours.

Their earlier flights were cancelled when Iran's offensive began on February 28. Airspace was closed and airport operations were severely disrupted.

The Vyas family are among thousands of residents to return to the country where they have put down roots, raising children and built businesses.

“I’ve lived in the UAE for more than 30 years. I went away for a family wedding but there was no question in my mind that we were coming back,” said Mr Vyas, who runs an electrical trading company that counts hotels, construction companies and facilities management groups as clients.

Ajay Vyas and his wife Pratiksha flew back from Mumbai to their home in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

“I have a business here, I can’t leave my clients. There are projects I need to set up. This has been, and will be, our second home. I’m confident of the UAE – that’s the reason we are here. They take care of everything. I’ve seen Dubai grow from a desert to high-rise buildings.”

He said the return flight from India filled by residents.

“It was a full flight, with small children and families. There was just a one-hour delay and everything was handled well,” he said.

On the UAE being targeted by Iranian missiles and drones, Mr Vyas said he trusted the authorities and had urged relatives to fly back to the UAE with him.

“When people told us to stay back and that it’s not safe. My answer was: Book a ticket and come to Dubai with us.

“People can stir all sorts of rumours but on the ground reality is different. I appreciate the UAE government’s efforts to restore confidence among all those trying to come back.

“In normal times in Dubai, my wife can return home late at night and there is perfect safety. This attack and situation can happen in any part of the world, not just the UAE.

“I believe the UAE is able to defend, protect people and keep us safe. This is not an answer I need to frame. I’m saying it from my heart.”

Reunited with relatives

Ahmed Saleh has been reunited with his family in the UAE. Photo: Ahmed Saleh Info

On February 22, Egyptian Ahmed Saleh travelled to Alexandria to attend his mother’s funeral.

A week later, his wife called him with news he did not expect to receive.

“We are hearing loud bangs,” she told him. “And we got a warning alert on our phones.”

The chemical engineer, 42, has lived in the UAE for 16 years and is married with three children.

“My heart broke. I had just lost my mom, and my wife and children were alone,” he said. “I told my wife to stock up and buy food and water and not to leave the house.”

A few days later, however, he said he realised he was wrong.

“I started following and reading news from official government sources and realised that they were safer there in the UAE than anywhere else, and there was no risk of there being a shortage of food or water or anything for that matter. Life went on as normal.”

However, he had another concern.

“I wanted to come back. I wanted to go back to my wife and children and my second home, the UAE.”

His flight on Air Arabia was cancelled.

“I started looking for options – to come through Oman or Saudi Arabia – anything that would bring me back home.”

He found a flight on March 8 that would bring him back to his home in Abu Dhabi.

“Whatever happens to the UAE, if this continues for months or even escalates, we will never leave. Neither me, nor my wife, nor any of my kids want to leave or will ever make that decision.”

Mr Saleh said he had even turned down a job offer.

“We will not leave here for anything. This country remains the safest in the world and the best place to be, and we are confident it will come back stronger. This is a temporary situation that will be resolved. Our heart and life is here, in the UAE.”

Repatriation drive

The UAE on Saturday announced it had ensured the safe return of about 6,000 Emiratis and their travelling companions and hundreds more residents by air and land routes.

The repatriation campaign has been led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema).

On Sunday, the UAE said it had assisted in the safe of about 500 golden visa holders and residents by air and land routes.

“These efforts reflect the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach and the vision of its wise leadership to provide support and care for both citizens and residents alike, guided by the principle of 'People First',” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

On March 12, the government said UAE residents would be allowed to return to the country on expired visas if they were stranded abroad owing to flight restrictions.

The amnesty applies to residents whose permits have expired since February 28, when attacks on Gulf states began, Wam said.

The initiative is to remain open until March 31 and will enable those stranded outside the UAE to “regularise their legal status without incurring any financial penalties resulting from these exceptional circumstances beyond their control”.