Dubai Ruler says UAE philanthropy will endure amid adversity as Ramadan drive raises Dh2.8bn

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has vowed that the UAE's philanthropic efforts will “not cease under any circumstances” after a humanitarian drive to rescue millions of children from hunger raised Dh2.8 billion.

The 11.5 Edge of Life Campaign – launched to coincide with the start of Ramadan – nearly tripled its initial Dh1 billion target thanks to the generosity of more than 44,000 donors.

The fundraising feat was achieved despite the UAE being forced to defend itself from a daily barrage of Iranian air strikes since February 28.

“As we near the end of the holy month of Ramadan, we conclude the Edge of Life campaign which aimed to rescue five million children from hunger and prevent 30 million others from falling prey to life-threatening malnutrition,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Monday.

“We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed. We appreciate and commend your support and reaffirm that charitable initiatives will not cease under any circumstances.

“The UAE’s philanthropy and humanitarian work are not seasonal or temporary, but part of the nation’s ecosystem, and one of its founding pillars. A nation that saves millions of people worldwide is one that is guided and protected by God. We pray that our good deeds are accepted.”

Critical lifeline

The life-saving initiative sought to address stark statistics that show 45 per cent of deaths in children under the age of five – about 2.6 million – are tied to malnutrition, making it a leading cause of child mortality worldwide. Five children under the age of five die from hunger and malnutrition every minute.

The Edge of Life campaign will put into effect sustainable programmes and projects that help fight child hunger and malnutrition around the world. The project is being launched in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The 11.5 figure used in the title of the campaign is significant. If the mid-upper arm circumference of children aged between six months and five years is below 11.5cm, this is viewed as an indicator in the diagnosis of malnutrition.

This measurement represents the recommendation by the World Health Organisation and Unicef to determine the most severe cases of malnutrition, requiring immediate medical attention due to their direct link to higher mortality rates if treatment is delayed or withheld.

Show of solidarity

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), praised the efforts of community members and businesses alike to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is a profound example of the UAE’s approach to promoting a culture of giving and its dedication to supporting the most pressing humanitarian issues, particularly childhood hunger.

“Our community has translated this approach since the campaign’s launch into an outpouring of contributions through the various channels, an impressive outcome of the Most Noble Number charity auction, and pledges of support from business leaders and major global humanitarian and philanthropy organisations.

“These displays of generosity further underscore the campaign’s significance, and reflect the confidence in its ability to make a tangible impact on global efforts to eradicate hunger.”

It is the latest in a long line of charitable campaigns launched by Sheikh Mohammed to coincide with the holy month. The Fathers’ Endowment campaign, held during Ramadan last year, saw more than 277,000 donors raise Dh3.72 billion to help fund treatment and health care for people in need.

Previous slide Next slide Children in Jordan are among the beneficiaries of the UAE's One Billion Meals food campaign. All photos: UAE One Billion Meals Campaign / UAE Government Media Office Info

Children in India pictured with free meals. Info

The One Billion Meals drive aims to feed hungry families in dozens of countries around the world. Info

People in 50 countries are set to benefit, with Lebanon, India, Jordan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan the first to receive meals under this year's project. Info

Food boxes are filled for collection in Lebanon. Info

UN workers in India receive food parcels paid for by the campaign. Info

Volunteers in Lebanon collect packaged meals from a warehouse. Info

Boxes of food arrive in Lebanon. Info

Refugee camps and low income housing districts in Jordan benefit from the campaign. Info

















How the money was raised

A total of Dh2.115 billion was pledged by a number of prominent humanitarian organisations, with more than Dh700 million coming from individual contributions.

A number of significant contributions to the UAE's annual Ramadan campaign were made at a special fundraising suhoor held at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa on Saturday, March 7.

Pledges announced included Dh367 million from the Aga Khan Foundation, Dh184 million by the Gates Foundation, Dh184 million by the EdelGive Foundation, Dh184 million by the Piramal Foundation, Dh73 million by the Tata Trusts Foundation, Dh18 million by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Dh5 million by Dalio Philanthropies.

Individual contributions by major donors attending the Suhoor event in Dubai included Dh10 million from Badr Jafar, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, Dh5 million from Patrick Chalhoub, executive chairman of Chalhoub Group, Dh5 million from Mahdi Amjad, chairman of OMNIYAT Group, Dh5 million from Hussain Dawood, chairman of Engro Corporation, Dh5 million from Michael Lahyani, founder of Property Finder, Dh5 million from Abdallah Al Sheikh, and Dh816,000 from other contributors.

A further Dh91 million was gathered at a charitable auction for premium number plates, also held at the Armani Hotel. Bids at the Most Noble Number charity auction amounted to Dh81.5 million for RTA plate numbers, Dh8 million for phone du numbers and Dh1.905 million for e& mobile phone numbers.