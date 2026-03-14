Six thousand UAE nationals return home safely after airspace closures from Iran attacks

Around 6,000 Emiratis have returned safely to the UAE from outside the country using air and land routes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Saturday the successful implementation of an approved plan that repatriated the UAE nationals and their travelling companions.

These operations were carried out as part of the UAE’s integrated national response system, Wam reported.

The Ministry and NCEMA said the safe return of UAE nationals reflects the priority the nation places on protecting and caring for its citizens wherever they may be.

This was achieved through rapid response, continuous monitoring, and close co-ordination with relevant authorities across the country, Wam said, in addition to co-operation with the UAE’s diplomatic missions abroad. They played a key role in co-ordinating the travel of UAE nationals who were unable to return home due to Iranian attacks across the region which began on February 28 and necessitated the closure or partial closure of the airspace of several countries.

Some flights also included residents stranded abroad who were unable to return to the UAE due to airspace closure, reflecting the UAE’s humanitarian approach in supporting and caring for all who live in the country as part of its social fabric, Wam reported.

The Ministry renewed its call for UAE nationals abroad to register with the Twajudi service and to contact the dedicated emergency number for UAE nationals abroad (+971 80024) in cases of emergency or crisis.