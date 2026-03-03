UAE schools offer counselling to pupils over Iran attacks amid remote learning switch

Schools across the UAE are prioritising pupil well-being by offering counselling services and providing a platform for open discussions about the Iranian attacks on the country, which have prompted students to study from home.

Authorities directed all public and private schools and universities to switch to distance learning from Monday until at least Wednesday as a safety measure, while the UAE responds to a barrage of aerial strikes from Iran.

Teachers are being guided on how to answer learners' questions in "age-appropriate" ways, providing truthful information rather than glossing over facts. Meanwhile, staff are also being encouraged to reach out for support.

"Our first responsibility is ensuring children feel safe - not just objectively safe, but perceived safety," said Dr Neil Hopkin, director of education at Fortes Education. "The best way to communicate that safety isn't a breezy 'everything's fine' - it's talking through the worrying news with open, confident, truthful information."

Clear communication is central to this approach, said Alan Williamson, chief executive of Taaleem, a provider of several schools across the UAE, including Jumeira Baccalaureate School in Dubai and Raha International Schools in Abu Dhabi.

"We are providing guidance to school leaders and teachers on how to respond to student questions in calm, age-appropriate ways, reinforcing a clear message: safety is paramount."

Actively checking in

Part of this means well-being counsellors and support staff actively checking in on the pupils, as ensuring students feel supported is crucial, said Nicholas Brain, deputy executive vice president and principal of Jumeirah College in Dubai. "We have made counselling support readily available and have also created safe spaces for students to talk about their concerns with teachers and well-being specialists," he told The National.

Nicholas Brain, deputy executive vice president and principal of Jumeirah College in Dubai, said assessment schedules have been adjusted. Photo: GEMs Education

"These conversations are guided carefully to ensure students receive age-appropriate information while also reinforcing a sense of safety and stability."

The school is also using its social media channels to address common concerns that students, staff and parents may be experiencing.

"We recognise that people are not always able to openly communicate their feelings or ask questions, so we are proactively sharing guidance on topics such as how parents can talk to their children about the current situation and how to manage exposure to news and social media, particularly for teenagers."

Assessment schedules adjusted

Fortes Education schools, which include Sunmarke and Regent International in Dubai, are supporting students through structured conversations, well-being sessions and pastoral check-ins, added Dr Hopkin.

"Children construct whole narratives from single images and sounds. Without adult guidance, those narratives can be terrifying. So, we speak to them honestly, calmly and age-appropriately, because children absorb the emotional state of their caregivers. If we are steady, they feel steady."

Regent International School is closed for the time being, as staff and pupils turn to home learning. Antonie Robertson / The National

Assessment schedules are also being adjusted with this principle in mind, said Dr Hopkin. "We don't want children carrying the additional weight of academic pressure during moments of heightened anxiety."

Mr Brain said his school also adjusted assessment schedules "to ensure fairness and minimise disruption to student learning and progress".

Staff support

It is not only the children that education leaders are concerned about, as school staff are also being encouraged to reach out for support.

Following government guidance, staff are working remotely, but Jumeirah College is trying to maintain a strong sense of community, said Mr Brain. "Recognising that periods of uncertainty can be stressful for adults as well, we have encouraged open dialogue among colleagues and ensured that well-being support remains available."

Staff at Fortes Education are also being supported through well-being check-ins and professional dialogue, said Dr Hopkin. "Maintaining calm in classrooms begins with adults feeling supported themselves."

Move to online learning

Meanwhile, the transition to remote learning has been "seamless", said Mr Brain. "Our school already integrates digital tools and blended learning into everyday teaching ... This preparation allows us to maintain continuity and ensure that regular learning routines continue smoothly, even when classes move online."

Taaleem schools have had a similar experience. "Within this framework of safety and care, our well-established digital platforms allow us to maintain continuity of learning and curriculum progression," said Mr Williamson.

"Academic continuity, however, must sit alongside emotional reassurance," he added.

The most important aspect is "maintaining connectedness", said Dr Hopkin. "Our classrooms, our pastoral structures, our relationships with families are protective factors, not afterthoughts. The screen does not change that responsibility."

Keeping in close contact with parents is also key, said Mr Brain. While online learning allows education to continue, they are remaining mindful of the broader emotional context and focusing on an approach that supports both learning and well-being for students and families alike. "Keeping parents informed and ensuring they feel supported has been key in helping students navigate the situation calmly," he said.

"Overall, the transition has been positive, with students adapting well to the online format and teachers continuing to deliver lessons as planned."