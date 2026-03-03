US closes embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia as it urges citizens to leave region

The US embassy in Kuwait has been closed as Iran launches attacks across the region, with the State Department calling on all American citizens to "immediately leave" the Middle East.

The announcement was made as the US, Israel and Iran traded fire for a fourth consecutive day, with Tehran targeting American assets and bases in the region.

"Due to ongoing regional tensions, the US embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice," it said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will communicate when the embassy returns to normal operations."

Witnesses reported smoke rising near the embassy in Kuwait City on Monday. While the embassy did not confirm it suffered direct damage, it warned of the "continuing threat" of missile and drone attacks.

"Do not come to the embassy," it told citizens in a post on X. "Take cover in your residence ... do not go outside."

The US embassy in Riyadh also closed on Tuesday after a drone attack. It cancelled all routine and emergency appointments. Americans have been told to stay away from the site "until further notice due to an attack on the facility", the embassy said in a statement.

It was hit ​by two drones that caused a fire ‌to break out, Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said.

As Iran continues to attack American infrastructure in the Middle East, the US State Department on Monday urged citizens to leave the region immediately. In a statement posted on X, Mora Namdar, assistant secretary for consular affairs at the department, said citizens should “depart now” from more than a dozen locations "due to serious safety risks". It listed Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen, Iran and Israel.

The advisory comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the "hardest hits" against Iran were "yet to come". On Tuesday, the State Department also ordered the departure of all "non-emergency" staff from its missions in Iraq, Jordan and Bahrain.

The US launched Operation Epic Fury with Israel against Iran on Saturday, despite nuclear talks making "significant progress", the countries' delegations and mediator Oman said.

The joint US-Israeli strikes killed several Iranian leaders and senior military commanders, including the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. More than 550 people have been killed in the attacks on Iran, including at least 160 children in a strike on a school on Saturday, Iran's Red Crescent Society added.

Tehran has retaliated by launching an expansive attack on US military bases and assets in the region, including in Gulf states. Iran has claimed it is targeting "American soil" by attacking US infrastructure – a justification rejected by Gulf countries.

Despite the US and Israel saying the conflict with Iran will not be "endless", Tehran said it was prepared for a long war. Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said US President Donald Trump "has dragged the whole region into an unnecessary war".

Iran, "unlike the US, prepared itself for a long war … regardless of the costs and will make the enemies sorry for their miscalculation", Mr Larijani added. At least six US troops have been killed in the conflict.