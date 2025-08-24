UAE’s Cyber Security Council confirms 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches this year

The UAE’s Cyber Security Council on Sunday revealed that more than 12,000 breaches have been recorded across Wi-Fi networks in the country since the start of the year.
The figure is about 35 per cent of the total number of cyberattacks in the UAE in 2025 and experts have warned of the serious risks posed by using untrusted Wi-Fi networks.
Hackers and intruders are attacking users through these networks, the council said, and they have become effective traps for stealing passwords, banking details and personal information.
The main risk comes from “man-in-the-middle” attacks, whereby hackers can read transmitted data, record calls, redirect users to fake websites and even intercept phone calls in addition to installing malicious software or spyware on users' devices without their knowledge.
Enhancing protection
The UAE is continuing its efforts to build a secure cyberspace that protects users from growing digital risks, Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cyber Security Council, told the state news agency Wam.
This, he said, is part of a national vision to enhance confidence in the country’s digital ecosystem and raise awareness of the importance of safe browsing.
The Cyber Security Council outlined three vital steps every user should follow to stay safe while browsing the internet on public networks:
- Use a trusted VPN application that encrypts your digital connection.
- Activate the “safe browsing” feature in the browser to ensure you don't access suspicious websites.
- Avoid logging into sensitive accounts, such as bank accounts or personal email, when using open Wi-Fi networks.
