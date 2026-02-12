Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo and Biffy Clyro join Shakira at Offlimits music festival in Abu Dhabi

The Jonas Brothers will perform at Abu Dhabi’s Offlimits Festival in April.

The American pop trio join headliner Shakira alongside other artists now unveiled to perform at Etihad Park on April 4.

The Jonas Brothers will bring their vast catalogue of hits that saw them evolve from Disney television fame into global stars over the past two decades. Since reuniting on Sucker in 2019, their first single in six years, the group have released three albums, including last year’s Greetings from Your Hometown. Expect the band to play favourites such as Burnin’ Up, Year 3000 and Sucker.

Ne-Yo has been a leading voice of R&B since the early noughties. Getty

They are joined by Ne-Yo, whose early-2000s run of hits, including So Sick and Miss Independent, cemented him as one of the defining RnB voices of that era. Also performing on the main T11 Stage is British singer-songwriter Myles Smith, known for his breakout hit Stargazing, alongside regional performers Egypt’s Bayou, Jordan’s Yara Mustafa and Palestinian Yaz.

The secondary Meteor Stage functions as a parallel showcase for rock fans. Scottish trio Biffy Clyro, one of the UK’s most consistent alternative acts over the past two decades, will bring their emotionally charged rock anthems drawn from a catalogue that includes Many of Horror and Mountains, and new album Futique.

Scottish band Biffy Clyro return to the UAE after 2018 on back of new album Futique. Getty

Icelandic blues-rock outfit Kaleo will also appear, with a set expected to feature breakout hit Way Down We Go. British pop-rock bands Scouting for Girls and Toploader round off the bill, the latter forever associated with the singalong anthem Dancing in the Moonlight.

More details regarding set times are expected in the coming weeks.

Offlimits Music Festival is at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, on April 4. Doors open 3pm; tickets from Dh495