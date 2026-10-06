The Phantom of the Opera is coming to Abu Dhabi

The Phantom of the Opera, one of the world's longest-running musicals, is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber production will take over Etihad Arena for a three-week run from March 10 to 28 next year, with performances scheduled on 13 dates.

Audiences will have more opportunities to catch the show at weekends, with afternoon and evening performances taking place on Saturdays and Sundays.

Etihad Arena began teasing the arrival of the musical on Tuesday, sharing a short video on its social media channels.

“After 40 years of haunting stages, he is coming to Abu Dhabi,” reads the video, set against a dark, swirling backdrop. “More to be revealed soon,” it adds.

The venue shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: “09.10.26. Stay tuned, Abu Dhabi,” pointing to an official announcement on Friday.

However, the identity of the mystery production appears to have already been revealed. Pre-sale emails for The Phantom of the Opera were sent to some customers on Tuesday, confirming the musical is heading to the capital. Tickets start at Dh240.

The Abu Dhabi dates come as The Phantom of the Opera marks 40 years since its world premiere at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End on October 9, 1986.

Based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel of the same name, the musical tells the story of a mysterious masked figure who lives beneath the Paris Opera House and becomes obsessed with young soprano Christine Daae.

Featuring music by Lloyd Webber, the production includes some of musical theatre's best-known songs, including The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You and the title track.

The production made its Broadway debut in 1988 and went on to become the longest-running show in Broadway history, playing almost 14,000 performances before closing in April 2023. The London production continues to run in the West End.

The musical has been staged around the world and seen by more than 160 million people in dozens of countries.

Further details about the Abu Dhabi production, including casting and general ticket sales, are expected to be announced on Friday.