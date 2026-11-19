Pupils in Dubai's private schools will get a three-day holiday for Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day, it was announced on Thursday.

Private schools and higher education institutions will be closed from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4, resulting in five consecutive days off, education regulator the Knowledge and Human Development Authority has said. Classes will resume on Monday, December 7.

In Dubai, the Federal government employees will get a three-day paid holiday. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said private sector employees will have December 2 and December 3 off.

This year's National Day celebrations coincide with the UAE's Year of Family, which recognises the families and communities that have shaped the country over 55 years.

The theme represents the UAE as a “family of families”, uniting people from diverse backgrounds through shared values, experiences and a strong sense of belonging.

What is Eid Al Etihad?

The name Eid Al Etihad reflects and honours Arabic heritage, emphasising the theme of “union”, which is the English translation of Etihad. It was previously known as Union Day.

The UAE celebrates National Day to commemorate the country's formation in 1971. The holiday commemorates the day six emirates united to form the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah joining the following year.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, led the unification and became the first president.

Since then, the UAE has become home to more than 200 nationalities.

A grand ceremony, typically attended by UAE rulers, is held each year as the highlight of nationwide festivities as citizens and residents celebrate the nation's founding.