Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the Ministry of Family on Sunday. Photo: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid / X
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the Ministry of Family on Sunday. Photo: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid / X

News

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed announces creation of Ministry of Family

Ruler of Dubai also reveals Ministry of Community Development will now be known as Ministry of Community Empowerment

The National

December 08, 2024