Sheikh Mohammed announces creation of Ministry of Family

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/31/president-sheikh-mohamed-receives-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the establishment of a Ministry of Family. Sana Suhail will serve as the Minister of Family, Sheikh Mohammed said on Sunday. “She has previously worked in sectors related to early childhood, family, supporting people of determination and more across her career in the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae-government/" target="_blank"> UAE government</a>,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “Family is a national priority. It is the cornerstone of our future and the nation’s future. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">UAE President </a>stressed previously at recent annual meetings on the important of working on comprehensive national programmes to increase the formation of families in the country, enable its growth, empower it, ensure its cohesion and stability and improve fertility rates.” Sheikh Mohammed said the ministry would develop legislation, policies and programmes to address these challenges. “This task is not the ministry's alone. It is a shared responsibility involving parents, ministries, entities, as well as the public and private sectors,” he said. “Families form the solid nucleus of our society, and their strength ensures the cohesion of our communities. “We call on everyone to contribute to the empowerment and support of families, and we anticipate significant positive developments in this critical area in the coming period.” Sheikh Mohammed also announced changes to the Ministry of Community Development, which would now operate under the title of Ministry of Community Empowerment. “The ministry will oversee the social support system and empowerment programmes, providing a safety net for low-income families and tailored pathways to improve their quality of life and foster their financial independence,” he said. “Furthermore, it will play a pivotal role in regulating the third sector and activating the role of non-profit organisations to create a lasting social impact and contribute to the nation’s progress.” The rebranded department will be led by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui. Sheikh Mohammed added that the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed, would be responsible for “the development of strategic directions in the family and community empowerment portfolios, and the alignment between the plans of the new ministries, linking their directions with education and human development within a unified and a comprehensive vision”. “The human journey in the UAE is integrated and interconnected from birth to the completion of education, to the career pathways, to the growth of families, and to the contribution to the community and the country,” he said.