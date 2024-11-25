'Work as one team,' Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tells Federal National Council

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/31/president-sheikh-mohamed-receives-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, opened the legislative session of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/08/early-results-of-federal-national-council-election-announced/" target="_blank">Federal National Council</a> in Abu Dhabi on Monday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/06/president-sheikh-mohamed-receives-qatars-prime-minister-sheikh-mohammed-bin-abdulrahman/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> previously issued a decree for the FNC to convene, with Sheikh Mohammed inaugurating the session on his behalf. "Today we opened the new legislative session of the Federal National Council," Sheikh Mohammed said on social media. "Our message to all members is to represent the people of the UAE, support the work of the government and work as one team ... the UAE team is to serve its people and build its future." Sheikh Mohammed concluded his post by wishing "everyone success in serving the country and its people". Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended the inauguration, alongside Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, ministers and senior civil and military officials. The UAE national anthem was played and verses from the Quran were recited at the start of the session. FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash thanked the UAE leadership in his opening address and emphasised the role the council played in helping the country to secure the presidency of the Arab Parliament. He put the citizens at the top of the national agenda, saying the decision to mark <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/30/uae-to-celebrate-emirati-day-for-education-on-february-28-every-year/" target="_blank">Emirati Day For Education</a> every year on February 28 reflected that sentiment. Mr Ghobash emphasised the leadership's decision to push for the peaceful resolution of regional conflicts, while increasing aid to those in need.