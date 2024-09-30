UAE to celebrate Emirati Day for Education on February 28 every year

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/24/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-blackrock-microsoft-and-nvidia-executives-in-us-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed</a> has announced that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> will mark Emirati Day for Education on February 28 every year. “On this day in 1982, our Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed witnessed the graduation of the first batch of teachers from UAE University, marking a historic step on the UAE’s journey of development and growth,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. Sheikh Mohamed said the day is to recognise the vital role education plays in the nation’s progress and to honour those working in the field. During his official visit to the US last week, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated that the youth of the UAE are its real wealth. At a reception for university students and Emirati astronauts <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/03/06/uaes-nora-al-matrooshi-hopes-for-moon-mission-after-completing-astronaut-training/" target="_blank">Nora Al Matrooshi</a> and Mohammed Al Mulla at the UAE embassy in Washington, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was going through a phase that required qualified Emiratis capable of taking on responsibilities, and that the country depended on them. “You and UAE youth are the real wealth of the country. We always want you to excel because we bet on quality. Today, we invest in you and this is the best investment for the future,” he said. Sheikh Mohamed said that the students should consider themselves ambassadors of the UAE and hold on to their identity and values while pursuing new skills and expertise.