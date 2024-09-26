Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with former US leaders during official visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> held talks with former US presidents <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/02/06/george-w-bushs-2003-state-of-the-union-speech-made-it-clear-war-was-inevitable/" target="_blank">George W Bush</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/04/good-friday-deal-was-one-of-the-happiest-days-of-my-life-bill-clinton-says/" target="_blank">Bill Clinton</a> during his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/25/president-sheikh-mohamed-calls-emirati-astronauts-and-students-real-wealth-of-nation-during-us-visit/" target="_blank">official visit</a> to the country. During his meeting with Mr Bush, Sheikh Mohamed reflected on key milestones in their bilateral relations and recalled Mr Bush’s historic visit to the UAE in 2008. Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted the pivotal role played by Mr Bush's late father, the 41st US president George HW Bush, in further solidifying relations between the two countries, and called him “a friend of the UAE and an ally to the region during a most difficult period”. During his phone call with Mr Clinton, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the important role he played in strengthening ties with the UAE during his time in office. Sheikh Mohamed also spoke to Jimmy Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, and enquired about the 39th US president’s health as he continues to undergo hospice care. He praised Mr Carter’s global humanitarian efforts, particularly his collaboration with the UAE in tackling neglected tropical diseases through the work of the Carter Centre. He also wished Jason Carter success in continuing his grandfather’s humanitarian legacy in his capacity as chairman of the Carter Centre. In a social media post, Sheikh Mohamed expressed hope to further strengthen the “more than five decades” of relations with the US “in pursuit of a more stable and prosperous future for all”. “Building on more than five decades of co-operation between the UAE and the US, we continue to foster ties across government, business, and society,” he wrote. “Our strategic and dynamic partnership is based on a shared vision of sustainable progress for our nations and the world, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration in pursuit of a more stable and prosperous future for all.”