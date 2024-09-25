President Sheikh Mohamed meets Senator Mark Warner, alongside Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and UAE ambassador to the US. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed meets Senator Mark Warner, alongside Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and UAE ambassador to the US. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed meets US senators as part of official visit

UAE leader discusses bilateral relations with senior politicians

Tom Evans

September 25, 2024