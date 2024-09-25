President Sheikh Mohamed meets US senators as part of official visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> met a number of US senators as part of his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/25/president-sheikh-mohamed-calls-emirati-astronauts-and-students-real-wealth-of-nation-during-us-visit/" target="_blank">official visit</a> to the country on Wednesday. He met Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as Markwayne Mullin, Joni Ernst, Tom Cotton and John Thune. Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that his visit comes in the context of a shared commitment to advancing bilateral co-operation, particularly in key areas such as the economy, trade and investment, climate action, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a>, renewable energy and sustainability, state news agency Wam reported. He highlighted that ties are based on foundations of trust, respect and common interests, noting that the US is a key ally and has been central to the country’s foreign policy for more than 50 years. Particular emphasis was placed on the Middle East, as the President reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to countering extremism, violence and terrorism, and its willingness to work alongside the US in addressing these challenges. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/25/israel-gaza-war-live-lebanon-hezbollah-qubaisi/" target="_blank">war in Gaza</a> was also discussed, with Sheikh Mohamed expressing his hope that the US Congress will play a meaningful role to bringing a lasting peace hinged on the two-state solution. Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and UAE ambassador to the US, was at every meeting. Earlier on Wednesday, the President met Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce, to discuss areas of collaboration between the two countries. The meeting highlighted the continuing development of UAE-US relations in the fields of economics, trade, investment and technology.