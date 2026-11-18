The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued a closure notice to the Pearl of Sham Fish Grilling restaurant for repeated high-risk breaches.

Action was needed on food safety to protect the health of customers, the authority said.

The Mina Zayed restaurant will remain closed until the issues are resolved. The business may resume trading once it has corrected the violations, met all requirements to carry out its activities and obtained the necessary approval, the authority said.

The authority said the closure is part of its inspection and monitoring efforts to strengthen the food safety system across Abu Dhabi. Officials conduct regular inspections of cafes, restaurants and products to ensure compliance with food safety requirements and protect public health.

The authority urged residents to report suspected food safety violations or concerns about food establishments or their products. Inspectors will take the necessary measures to address the concern. Residents can lodge reports by calling the Abu Dhabi government’s toll-free number 800555.