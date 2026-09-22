Time Out Market Abu Dhabi among the culinary highlights coming to Saadiyat Grove

Abu Dhabi’s dining scene is set for another major addition, with Time Out Market expected to open at new retail and residential destination Saadiyat Grove, itself set to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

The food hall, which already runs an outpost in Dubai's Souk Al Bahar, will bring together a selection of restaurants, chefs and homegrown concepts under one roof. It will be the first Time Out Market in Abu Dhabi.

The market will feature 16 kitchens, as well as the region’s first Time Out Cafe. Vendors and restaurants are yet to be announced.

As well as the Dubai outpost, there are Time Out Markets in Lisbon, Porto, Barcelona and Budapest in Europe, and Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal and Vancouver in North America. Lisbon was the first to launch in 2014.

The Dubai venue has 17 vendors, with culinary highlights including homegrown eateries BB Social Dining, CQ French Brasserie, Little Jun's, Mattar, Pitfire Pizza and Reif, plus the Atrium, Fountain and Palace bars.

Saadiyat Grove is expected to open to the public this year. Photo: Aldar Show caption: Saadiyat Grove is expected to open to the public this year. …

Elsewhere at Saadiyat Grove, there will be more food and beverage spots, including Momofuku, part of the restaurant group founded by New York chef David Chang; Alain Ducasse Cafe; Monsieur Paul, a French brasserie inspired by the late chef Paul Bocuse; and Kokoro Handroll Bar. Alain Ducasse Cafe will focus on more casual offerings, including chocolate, coffee, ice cream, pastries and desserts, while Monsieur Paul will combine a restaurant, cafe and boutique. Next door at Louvre Residences Abu Dhabi, the dining experiences will include Alica Deli, Barrafina, Gymkhana, Le Palais, Magma and Zephyr.

Saadiyat Grove is being developed as a mixed-use destination, according to developers Aldar, offering retail, dining, hospitality, offices, entertainment and wellness destinations, as well as residences. The development will also include Saadiyat Forum, a 7,000-square-metre space for cultural events, as well as a cinema.

It will be located between Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, with the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi in close quarters.