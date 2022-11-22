Dubai's Pitfire named one of the best artisan pizza chains in the world

Pitfire comes up in almost every conversation about the best pizzas in Dubai, and this week, it's been recognised internationally.

The home-grown UAE brand was named one of the 50 Top World Artisan Pizza Chains 2022, coming in at No 13 on the online guide 50 Top Pizza's list.

The top 50 were announced at a ceremony in Madrid, Spain on Monday at the first World Pizza Summit.

"We are incredibly humbled, honoured and proud to see our efforts recognised on a world stage. We are inspired meeting so many industry giants at an event by 50 Top Pizza which dedicates itself to and celebrates pizza as a food loved around the world," Michele Johnson, co-founder and managing partner of Pitfire told The National.

"We are very proud to say that Pitfire was born in the great city of Dubai and to show the world that great brands can be born there. That pretty much sums up how we feel, and it’s safe to say we will be floating on air for the next few days!"

The veggie primo pizza from Pitfire in Jumeirah Lake Towers. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The awards were presented by Spanish television host Veronica Zumalacarregui at El Beatriz Madrid auditorium.

"The pizza [at Pitfire] is halfway between Neapolitan and New York-style pizza, while maintaining its artisan characteristics. The 72 hours of leavening time makes the dough light and digestible," 50 Top Pizza says of the Dubai-launched pizzeria's product.

"The pizza is baked in most venues in a gas oven. The crust is crunchy and thin, and the centre of the pizza is soft and fragrant. This is a true indicator of the quality of the ingredients used."

Johnson launched Pitfire with her husband Bill Johnson in 2014. They now have several Dubai locations to their name, including dine-in and delivery-only venues, and serve pizzas at a popular stand at Time Out Market Dubai.

Da Michele in Naples was named the best artisan pizza chain in the world at the event, followed by the Big Mamma Group, which has outposts in France, Spain, England and Germany. In third place was Grosso Napoletano, which was started in Madrid and now has locations around Spain.

Italian pizzeria chain Berbere took the fourth spot, followed by Brazil's Braz Pizzaria, 400 Gradi in the US and Australia and London's Pizza Pilgrims. Eighth position went to Errico Porzio pizzeria in Naples, Campania and Rome, and Swiss pizza chain Luigia took the ninth spot. Luigia also has a Dubai outpost, located at the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR. Luigia also won the Best Training Programme 2022 Special Award from 50 Top Pizza.

Closing the top 10 was Sorbillo, which has eight pizza restaurants around the world, including in Naples, New York and Tokyo.

