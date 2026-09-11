First sitting: September dining experiences to try and new restaurant openings

There's always a lot going on the UAE dining scene, so we've selected some first sittings worth your while.

Orfali Bros

Roots is a spicy bulgur salad made with Aleppo chilli paste, fresh tomato, puffed bulgur, olive oil and shiso, and is a signature dish at Orfali Bros. Photo: Orfali Bros Show caption: Roots is a spicy bulgur salad made with Aleppo chilli paste,…

One of the UAE’s most lauded restaurants is kicking off the new season with Sunday lunch, Syrian-style. Aromas of Aleppo begins with hummus, muhammara, kibbeh nayeh, tomato salad and Roots bulgur salad, made with the Michelin-starred Orfali Bros’ signature Aleppo chilli and shiso leaf mix. For the main, there’s kibbeh mashwieh with walnuts, bone marrow and cucumber yoghurt, followed by haytaliyeh – milk curd, burnt syrup and mastic ice cream. The set meal costs from Dh295 per person, while other menu favourites – think Wagyu tenderloin lollipops with cherries and pine nuts – can be added at extra cost.

Every Sunday; Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai

La Lupa

Private catering company MonChef has opened its first restaurant in Dubai Design District. Photo: La Lupa Show caption: Private catering company MonChef has opened its first restau…

Private catering company MonChef, which has been serving luxury events across the UAE since 2023, has now opened its first permanent restaurant. La Lupa offers Mediterranean fare, from breakfast and antipasti to risotto, seafood and steak. Natural materials, earthy tones and soft lighting create a relaxed yet sophisticated setting for dinner or drinks.

Dubai Design District

Murmur

Murmur is a homegrown fine-dining restaurant in Sharjah. Photo: Murmur Show caption: Murmur is a homegrown fine-dining restaurant in Sharjah. Pho…

Newcomer Murmur takes its name from murmuration, the phenomenon of birds swirling in synchronised formations – a hint at the concept. The homegrown fine-dining restaurant brings together Gulf flavours, global influences and culinary storytelling. The menu delivers on that promise: think arancini reimagined as the Emirati rice dish machboos; Wagyu short-rib hummus that pairs the black chickpea dip with braised beef and truffle; and signature musakhan lasagne that layers beef musakhan ragout with fried onions.

Aljada, Sharjah

Jamavar

Expect starters such as Chandni Chowk ki aloo tikki on Jamavar's business lunch menu. Photo: Jamavar Show caption: Expect starters such as Chandni Chowk ki aloo tikki on Jamav…

As summer draws to a close and the city settles back into its working rhythm, packed calendars and deadlines are once again the order of the day. Jamavar, Downtown Dubai’s Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, is easing the return with a new business lunch. Expect starters such as Chandni Chowk ki aloo tikki, followed by chargrilled dishes including murgh malai kali mirch (chicken with cream cheese, black pepper and sun-dried-tomato yoghurt) and a cherry, pepper and coconut sorbet to finish – proof that business doesn’t need to be boring.

Address Residences Opera District, Downtown

Intended

Intended cafe's sweet treats are gluten-free, contain no refined sugar and are made without artificial flavours. Photo: Intended Show caption: Intended cafe's sweet treats are gluten-free, contain no ref…

What began as a cloud kitchen for Emirati entrepreneur Afra Al Darmaki has found a permanent home in Abu Dhabi. Intended serves coffee and sweet treats, including coconut cloud espresso, and date-walnut cookies made with fruit from Al Darmaki’s family farm in Al Ain. All treats are gluten-free, contain no refined sugar and are made without artificial flavours. The menu will evolve seasonally while remaining true to its taste-first approach.

Al Jiwa-a Street, Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi

The Spaniel

The Spaniel's sharing feast is designed for a party of four or more. Photo: The Spaniel Show caption: The Spaniel's sharing feast is designed for a party of four …

Get the gang together for the ultimate roast dinner. New this month at The Spaniel British brasserie is a sharing feast of roast beef and chicken alongside slow-cooked lamb, complete with all the trimmings, from Yorkshire puddings to cauliflower cheese. Designed for groups of four or more, the roast is served in the warm, wood-panelled dining room, bringing a welcome touch of autumnal cosiness no matter the temperature outside.

Every Sunday; Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Paus Eatery

Expect Italian classics on Paus Eatery's new evening menu. Photo: Paus Eatery Show caption: Expect Italian classics on Paus Eatery's new evening menu. P…

Wellness can mean meditation and massage, but it can also mean long evenings spent enjoying good food with great company. Something Paus, a wellness space complete with a spa, padel court, movement spaces and cafe, is shining a light on with its new evening dining menu. Expect Italian classics and a cosy atmosphere, where chatting with friends and slowly sharing dishes with loved ones is encouraged.

Gymkhana

London favourites and Dubai exclusives make up the menu at Gymkhana. Photo: Gymkhana Show caption: London favourites and Dubai exclusives make up the menu at G…

Two-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gymkhana has made its way from London to Dubai. Designed for glamorous nights out, the venue serves dinner until 1am. The interiors echo its Mayfair original, with warm timbers, ornate carpets and dramatic paintings. London favourites such as tandoori masala lamb chops and kid goat methi keema join Dubai exclusives including jackfruit ghee roast, imli black cod with peanut chutney, and Wagyu beef sukka with bone marrow.

Gate Village, DIFC

Pepe Cucina

A Saturday brunch is already in full swing at JBR's newest Italian restaurant. Photo: Pepe Cucina Show caption: A Saturday brunch is already in full swing at JBR's newest I…

JBR has a new neighbourhood Italian, with Pepe Cucina bringing wood-fired dishes, handmade pasta and a lively atmosphere to the waterfront. A Saturday brunch is already in full swing, while a separate games bar offers foosball, darts and pool, and a dedicated children’s area keeps the little ones entertained

Address Beach Resort, Dubai