First Sitting: New restaurants, dishes and dining experiences to try this summer

There's always a lot going on the UAE dining scene, so we've selected some first sittings worth your while.

Dodo Pizza Academy

Pizza-making classes for children are usually a birthday party affair. Not so at the latest Dodo Pizza outpost. The Russia-born chain opened its largest UAE academy on June 27 at Dubai's Cluster T in JLT.

This is no rush-order job, either. Chef Chicken Nuggets doubles as entertainer and takes his time walking participants through the detailed pizza-making process. The 60-minute session starts with little ones wielding safety knives to dice their own vegetables, with two helpers on hand. They also knead the dough rather than being served it ready-made, followed by the usual toppings-and-cheese routine.

“How children experience it is top of mind for us,” says marketing director Anton Nykyforov. “They should get to make pizza, yes, but also take home good memories – and that can only happen when every detail, from the high-quality aprons to the playfully executed chef’s instructions are thought through.

“It’s also always nice when a restaurant becomes part of a community, especially in a place like Dubai, which is so disparate,” adds Nykyforov. Case in point: moon-shaped pizza classes during Ramadan and sweet Nutella pizzas over Christmas.

The space goes beyond children’s masterclasses, too. There are also movie evenings, yoga classes and summer camps on the menu. Cooking sessions are priced at Dh79, and typically accommodate up to 32 children, but the venue can customise the space and host up to 100 people for personal gatherings.

The academy is open from noon to 9pm over the summer, with timings set to be extended once the calendar of events is firmed up for the autumn-winter season.

Spots can be booked by contacting 056 545 4064

Hudson & Rye

Typical New York deli sandwiches make up the majority of the Hudson & Rye menu. Photo: Hudson & Rye Info

An authentic New York-style deli opened in DIFC Square on June 30, complete with retro-style booths framed by red-cushioned benches. Hudson & Rye – by Dubai-based New Yorkers Emma Zabinsky Csillag and chef Daniel Ross-Leutwyler, who are also behind Five Iron Golf – serves classics that have defined the Big Apple’s delicatessen culture.

Sandwiches form a big part of the menu, from the Reuben (pastrami or oven-roasted turkey with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing) and tuna melt to a cold roast beef and a classic grilled cheese. Breakfast is another staple, with options such as buttermilk pancakes and American-style buttery biscuits with a range of toppings. Drinks and desserts, say the team, leans into “New York nostalgia”, with black and white cookies, banana split sundaes and ultra-rich cheesecake.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm, Friday from 8am to 9pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 9pm; Dubai International Financial Centre

Weekend family lunch at Al Raha

Premium seafood is on offer at Sevilla's Saturday family lunch. Photo: Al Raha Beach resort Info

Abu Dhabi’s Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa has launched a Weekend Family Lunch at Sevilla restaurant. Taking place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, the expansive buffet includes freshly tossed salads, seafood on ice, international cheeses, sushi, pasta and carving stations, plus Arabic and international mains and desserts.

Once you’ve had your fill – and the sun is lower – head over to the property’s pool or private stretch of beach, both redeemable against the price of the brunch, which is Dh210 per person. Children under five dine free, while those aged five to 12 go half-price.

Bookings can be made by contacting 056 545 0274

Little Cakes at Jun’s

A classic chocolate Little Cake with mousse and almond praline. Photo: Jun's Info

Kelvin Cheung is something of a culinary wunderkind. His Dubai restaurant, Jun’s, draws inspiration from the chef’s Chinese heritage, his birthplace of Canada, upbringing in the US and a 10-year stint working in India, coupled with his French culinary training. As such, the Downtown Dubai restaurant serves delectable fusion fare, from char siu jackfruit bao and tempura zaatar chaat to Omani prawn vindaloo and lamb neck shawarma.

This season, Cheung trains his gourmet eye on dessert, specifically miniature versions of the restaurant’s signature gluten-free Kelvin Cakes. Priced at Dh50 a pop, the Little Cakes will be rolled out each weekend through the summer and will be available at Jun’s or via Liu by Jun’s on Deliveroo.

While chocolate dulce and raspberry pistachio have had their day, coming up over the next few weeks are: strawberry shortcake and chocolate hojicha (July 24-26); and ube with brown butter taro root schmear and chocolate mousse almond praline (July 31-August 2).

Little Cakes served from Friday to Sunday, noon to 1am; Downtown Dubai