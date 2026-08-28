One Last Thing: Chef Kelvin Cheung on his culinary inspirations and childhood nostalgia

Chinese-Canadian chef Kelvin Cheung is a champion of “third-culture cuisine”, blending his North American upbringing with his French culinary training and the freshest local ingredients.

Known as the brains behind the restaurants Jun’s and Jooksing, as well as 852 Bakery, Cheung is a popular figure on the Dubai dining scene, and has been decorated with recognition from the Michelin Guide, Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants and Gault-Millau. Cheung was recently announced as a judge on MasterChef Asia, alongside Thai chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij and American-Korean chef Edward Kyun Lee.

This year, Cheung spearheaded the Support Homegrown campaign, which saw members of the public rally with the UAE’s foodie community to support the country’s grassroots dining scene amid the challenges of the Iran war.

We caught up with Cheung for our One Last Thing questionnaire.

What is your favourite time of day and why?

First thing in the morning, just before sunrise, quiet coffee time with my wife Andrea.

What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?

Sushi Dai, inside of Toyosu Market in Tokyo’s Koto City. You get the freshest fish for the best price.

When was the first time you realised your parents were human?

When I was put to work at the family restaurant and I saw how hard they work themselves to take care of us.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A veterinary surgeon.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Making my wife laugh.

Your favourite book?

The Soul of a Chef: The Journey Toward Perfection by Michael Ruhlman.

What type of music can’t you stand?

Screamo and heavy death metal.

What puts you in a bad mood?

Bad food.

Interior of Jun's Dubai. Photo: Jun's Dubai Show caption: Interior of Jun's Dubai. Photo: Jun's Dubai

What can you not live without?

Food.

Dream dinner guests?

My parents.

Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?

Sitting on the sofa.

Do you believe in aliens?

I believe they are among us.

What smell takes you straight back to childhood?

Opening the lid of freshly cooked rice.

What food takes you back to childhood?

Chinese bone broth. My mum made soup daily, so I love soup and broth-based dishes. Beyond the childhood memories they carry, they’re deeply nourishing: warming, easy on digestion, and full of qi and blood-building ingredients like goji berries, red dates and ginger.

Which city do you love but would hate to live in?

Tokyo.

Can you play a musical instrument?

I have zero music talent.

Have you ever been on a motorcycle?

I rode all the time during my teenage years.

Any words to live by?

Pee when you can.

Biggest pet peeve?

Bullies.

What is your favourite Arabic word or phrase?

Tislam idak. It translates to “bless your hands”, but means great job.

The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?

YouTube Golf, which is a massive online community of creators who film full 18-hole matches, high-stakes challenges and casual rounds with friends.

How do you take your tea?

Extra-strong evaporated milk. Hong Kong-style.

What makes you cry?

Anything to do with family.

What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?

Food, health, working out, family and golf.

TikTok or Instagram?

Instagram.

What is it about you that would surprise most people?

I’m an introvert.

What was the last thing you did for the first time?

Cuttlefish fishing in Hong Kong with my wife and son.