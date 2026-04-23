One Last Thing: historian Katherine Pangonis on her dream dinner with Cher, Shajar al Dur and Odysseus

Katherine Pangonis is a historian of the medieval Mediterranean and Middle East, drawn to the stories that history has too often left out.

She specialises in re-examining overlooked corners of the past – particularly the lives and influence of women – and bringing them back into view. Travel is central to her process, with much of her research unfolding on the ground across the regions she writes about.

Her books, including Queens of Jerusalem: The Women Who Dared to Rule and Twilight Cities: Lost Capitals of the Mediterranean, reflect that rigorous approach, told with vivid prose. Her latest, A History of France in 21 Women, was released last month. We catch up with Pangonis for our quick-fire questionnaire.

What is your favourite time of day and why?

Early morning. I’m an early riser, sometimes very early, and there’s something special about those first hours of the day when you feel like you really have the whole world to yourself and the light is very soft.

What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?

Ah that’s bittersweet. One of the beach restaurants in Sour (Tyre) – Al Fanar or Captain Bob. Anywhere I can eat tabbouleh and fresh fish, and feel the waves on my feet while watching the sun set over the sea. Another one was Konak in Antakya – but that was destroyed in the earthquake. I still remember eating the delicious lamb chops in an Ottoman courtyard under an orange tree.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A novelist.

What is your hidden talent?

I make a decent tajine.

Your favourite book?

A Hero of our Time and The Sun Also Rises.

Katherine Pangonis would rather watch dog videos than listen to metal. Photo: Katherine Pangonis Info

What type of music can’t you stand?

Metal.

What puts you in a bad mood?

Queue jumpers.

What can you not live without?

Animals.

Dream dinner guests?

Cher, Odysseus, Shajar al Durr and Alexander the Great.

Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?

Sofa.

When was the first time you realised your parents were human?

There wasn’t one moment, it has kind of crept up on me over the years.

What smell takes you straight back to childhood?

Dandelions.

What food takes you back to childhood?

Custard.

Which city do you love, but would hate to live in?

Jerusalem.

Can you play a musical instrument?

If you don’t count Hot Cross Buns on the recorder, no.

Have you ever been on a motorcycle?

Yes, but always pillion.

Any words to live by?

Carpe diem.

Biggest pet peeve?

Queue jumpers.

Do you believe in aliens?

Sorry, no.

What is your favourite Arabic word?

Yalla.

The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?

Dog videos.

How do you take your tea?

Strong, with milk.

What makes you cry?

Dog videos.

What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?

Dog videos.

TikTok or Instagram?

Instagram.

What is it about you that would surprise people?

I’m a cat person.

What was the last thing you did for the first time?

I travelled to Casablanca.