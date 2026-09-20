UAE attractions reopening for winter, from Global Village to Dubai Miracle Garden

As temperatures begin to fall, some of the UAE's biggest outdoor attractions are preparing to reopen their doors for a new season.

October will be a particularly busy month in Dubai, with Global Village, Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Safari Park all welcoming visitors back after their annual summer closures.

There is also a long-awaited return for Dubai Parks and Resorts, where Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai and The World of Riverland will reopen after being closed for more than six months.

Some attractions are also returning with new experiences, from wildlife encounters to rides and entertainment.

Here are the UAE attractions with confirmed reopening dates so far.

Hatta Resorts and Wadi Hub

Hatta Resorts and Wadi Hub offer mountain adventures and activities as well as luxury stays. Photo: Hatta Resorts Show caption: Hatta Resorts and Wadi Hub offer mountain adventures and act…

Status: Reopening September 28

Location: Hatta, Dubai

Mountain escapes and outdoor adventures return as Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub begin their ninth season.

Among the new additions are two restored heritage trailers. The 1958 Coach has been transformed into a 23-square-metre retreat for two, while Route 1948 is a smaller 15-square-metre stay. Both combine their vintage design with modern amenities and private outdoor barbecue areas.

Existing accommodation has also been refreshed, while two Premier Lodges will have private plunge pools for the first time.

Later in the season, Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas is set to open, overlooking Hatta Dam, bringing a new trailer-accommodation experience alongside a restaurant, swimming pool and communal amenities.

Hatta Wadi Hub will also return with new activities alongside hiking, mountain biking and other outdoor adventures. The destination is about a 90-minute drive from Dubai.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts features multiple attractions, including Motiongate Dubai and Real Madrid World. Ruel Pableo for The National Show caption: Dubai Parks and Resorts features multiple attractions, inclu…

Status: Reopening October 7

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

After a closure of more than six months, the theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts are preparing to welcome visitors back.

The reopening includes Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai and The World of Riverland. Visitors can expect attractions ranging from Motiongate's Hollywood-inspired rides to Real Madrid World's football-themed experiences and more than 40 rides and attractions at Legoland Dubai.

There will also be something new at The World of Riverland, which is adding a bowling attraction and Lamborghini Automobili racing simulators. Existing activities include go-karting, archery, axe-throwing, mini-golf and arcade games.

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden features more than 150 million flowers. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Dubai Miracle Garden features more than 150 million flowers.…

Status: Reopening October 8

Location: Al Barsha South, Dubai

Millions of flowers will once again fill Dubai Miracle Garden as the popular outdoor attraction returns following its annual summer break.

Spread across 72,000 square metres, the site featured more than 150 million flowers and about 120 varieties last season, arranged across more than 50 displays.

Among its best-known installations are a giant model of an Emirates A380 aircraft, created using more than 500,000 flowers and other plants, the Smurfs Village, Floating Lady sculpture, floral castle and heart-shaped tunnels.

The garden is refreshed each season, with details of new displays expected to be revealed when visitors return.

Dubai Safari Park

A new Royal Safari Experience will be launched when Dubai Safari Park reopens. Photo: Dubai Safari Park Show caption: A new Royal Safari Experience will be launched when Dubai Sa…

Status: Reopening October 12

Location: Al Warqa 5, Dubai

Dubai Safari Park is returning for its eighth season with a new theme, Live More Wild Life, aimed at encouraging a closer connection with wildlife, nature and conservation.

Visitors will also be able to meet some of the park's newest residents after the birth of 144 animals last season, including Salam, a southern white rhino, and Zuri, a giraffe.

A new Royal Safari Experience is also being introduced for groups of up to 10 people, offering a four-hour private visit with reserved seating and guided tours around the park. The experience will initially be available through travel-trade partners.

The new season follows Dubai Safari Park becoming a member of both the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

Global Village

Global Village is one of the UAE's most popular outdoor attractions. Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: Global Village is one of the UAE's most popular outdoor attr…

Status: Reopening October 14

Location: Dubai

Cultural pavilions, street food, shopping, rides and live entertainment are returning to Global Village as the attraction begins its 31st season.

Last season featured 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, alongside more than 3,500 shopping outlets and up to 200 rides and games.

Additions introduced for its 30th anniversary included Gardens of the World, a landscaped zone running from the Egypt pavilion towards the China pavilion; Dragon Kingdom, an interactive walk-through attraction featuring 11 themed rooms; and The Little Wonderers, an indoor adventure park for children.

The attractions are expected to return for season 31, while organisers have yet to reveal the full line-up of new experiences for the coming season. Global Village will remain open until May 2027.

Liwa International Festival

An Emirati family on top of the Tal Mor'eb dunes during Liwa Festival 2025. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: An Emirati family on top of the Tal Mor'eb dunes during Liwa…

Status: Returning December 11

Location: Liwa, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi

The dunes of Al Dhafra will once again become a hub for motorsports, culture and family entertainment when Liwa International Festival returns for its 2027 edition.

Running until January 2, the annual winter festival will feature sports competitions, heritage showcases, arts and cultural exhibitions and activities for families, young people and children.

Held around Tal Moreeb, the towering dune that forms the backdrop to many of the festival's most spectacular events, Liwa has grown into one of Abu Dhabi's biggest annual winter events since it was first held in 2001.

While the full programme for the coming edition has yet to be announced, previous festivals have featured drifting, drag racing, stunt championships, dune sports, falconry and running and cycling races.

Liwa Village has also traditionally offered family attractions, live entertainment, food and retail, alongside heritage experiences and activities ranging from carnival rides and ziplines to hot-air balloons. Fireworks, drone shows and concerts have also formed part of previous events.