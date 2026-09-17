Footage purports to show Houthis fighting Saudi-backed forces
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Footage purports to show Houthis fighting Saudi-backed forces
Region's security is red line for US, says Massad Boulos
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Houthi projectile strikes Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region
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