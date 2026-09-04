UAE restaurants reopening in 2026, from Scalini to Tattu Dubai

After a quiet summer, restaurants across the UAE are welcoming guests back as the country's dining scene gears up for the final months of the year.

Some restaurants had closed temporarily for renovations or interior enhancements, while others relocated, changed operators or used the summer months to rethink their offerings. Regional uncertainty has also contributed to an unusual year for the hospitality industry across the Emirates, with shifting visitor numbers and changing dining habits affecting the sector.

Now, several familiar names are returning. From an Italian favourite in Jumeirah to a sky-high Asian restaurant in Dubai Marina, here are all the UAE restaurants that have reopened or are preparing to welcome diners back soon.

Scalini Dubai

Status: Reopened

Location: Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Scalini Dubai has reopened following renovations to its Restaurant Village venue at Four Seasons Resort Dubai.

The Italian restaurant has retained its signature blue and yellow palette, while introducing Mediterranean-inspired interiors with ivory and navy accents, striped fabrics and warm timber finishes. Its veranda has also been redesigned with citrus trees, a white pergola and Sicilian-inspired tiles.

Executive chef Francesco Cortorillo has refreshed the menu, with dishes including crudo di gamberi rossi di mazara, made with raw Sicilian red prawns and Datterino tomatoes; tableside beef tartare; and linguine alla nerano with fried Italian courgette, basil and rare Provolone del Monaco cheese.

Andaliman

Beef rendang at Andaliman. Photo: One&Only One Za’abeel Show caption: Beef rendang at Andaliman. Photo: One&Only One Za’abeel

Status: Reopened

Location: Level 24, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, Dubai

Indonesian restaurant Andaliman has moved to a new spot at One&Only One Za’abeel, relocating from its former poolside setting to the 24th floor of The Link.

Now perched 100 metres above Dubai, the restaurant offers views across the city alongside a menu drawing on flavours from across the Indonesian archipelago.

Led by chef de cuisine Ismawan Dzabir, dishes include beef rendang, slow-braised with coconut, turmeric and ginger, as well as locally sourced seafood grilled over coconut-husk charcoal.

The new location also features a Sambal Trolley, bringing a selection of Indonesian chilli pastes tableside, with diners able to choose their preferred flavour and level of heat.

Hitchki Dubai

Hitchki combines Indian favourites with contemporary influences. Photo: Hitchki Show caption: Hitchki combines Indian favourites with contemporary influen…

Status: Reopened

Location: Novotel Dubai Gold District, Deira, Dubai

Bollywood-inspired restaurant Hitchki has reopened at Novotel Dubai Gold District in Deira, this time under Phoenix Hospitality Group.

The restaurant, which first arrived in Dubai in 2019, has returned with refreshed interiors and an updated menu combining Indian favourites with contemporary influences.

Dishes include Calcutta pani puri, dosa poppers and bhut jolokia Wings & Rings, alongside Bollywood-inspired mains such as Butter The Chicken and Langda Tyagi Biryani.

Live performances remain a central part of the experience, while the revamped venue has also introduced a new shisha lounge.

Coya Abu Dhabi

Dessert platter at Coya Abu Dhabi. Photo: Coya Abu Dhabi Show caption: Dessert platter at Coya Abu Dhabi. Photo: Coya Abu Dhabi

Status: Reopened

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Coya Abu Dhabi reopened in August following a brief closure for enhancement works at its home in The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

The Peruvian restaurant closed at the beginning of the month for upgrades before returning with a menu drawing on Peruvian flavours alongside Japanese, Chinese and Spanish influences.

Tattu Dubai

Tattu takes up two levels in the world's tallest hotel. Photo: Tattu Dubai Show caption: Tattu takes up two levels in the world's tallest hotel. Phot…

Status: Reopened

Location: Levels 74 and 81, Ciel Dubai Marina

Tattu Dubai Restaurant and Bar reopened at Ciel Dubai Marina this month following a temporary closure.

The contemporary Asian restaurant will return across two of the upper floors of the world's tallest hotel. Tattu Restaurant & Bar on Level 74 features its signature suspended cherry blossom tree, alongside the Black Dragon dining room and White Dragon Sunset bar.

Tattu Sky Lounge & Terrace, meanwhile, returns on Level 81 with 360-degree views across Dubai Marina and the Palm.

The reopening will also bring new dining experiences, including a weekday business lunch and a daily sunset offering at the Sky Lounge. Afternoon tea, brunches and DJ sessions are planned for later in the year.

Tapasake

Tapasake will have a new Sky Lounge at One Za'abeel. Photo: Tapasake Show caption: Tapasake will have a new Sky Lounge at One Za'abeel. Photo: …

Status: Yet to open

Location: The Link, One Za’abeel, Dubai

Tapasake is preparing to reopen at One Za’abeel this autumn following a major revamp of the venue atop The Link.

The Japanese-led restaurant will return alongside its infinity pool, while a new Sky Lounge is being introduced opposite the pool. The restaurant's new menu will combine Japanese cooking with Mediterranean influences, with dishes centred on sharing.

The reopening follows a joint venture between Kerzner International and Sunset Hospitality Group to develop Tapasake as a stand-alone lifestyle brand.

Further details, including an exact reopening date and menu details, are expected to be announced closer to its return.