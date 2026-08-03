Eight all-inclusive UAE staycation deals to book before summer ends

Summer may be drawing to a close, but there's time for one last getaway before the school run begins again.

Across the UAE, hotels are offering all-inclusive staycation deals that bundle accommodation, meals, drinks and activities into one price, making it easier to relax without worrying about the bill.

Here are some of the best all-inclusive packages to book before the holidays come to an end.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark is offering a limited-time all-inclusive stay with access to the resort's private beach, six pools, Jungle Bay Water Park and more than 20 restaurants and bars.

The package includes daily breakfast, dine-around lunch and dinner, snacks for up to two adults and two children under 12, free-flowing beverages from 3pm on the day of arrival, a stocked minibar and unlimited access to the Kids' Club and Jungle Bay Waterpark. The offer is valid for stays until March 25, 2027.

Call 04 350 9999 or visit marriott.com

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is offering an advance saver rate on its all-inclusive stays. Photo: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi Show caption: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is offering an advance saver rate on …

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is offering an advance saver rate on its all-inclusive stays for guests who book and pay in advance. The package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, unlimited house beverages, private beach access, pools, the Rixy Kids Club, and daily entertainment and wellness activities. The discounted rate is non-refundable and available on selected dates.

Call 02 498 0000 or visit rixos.com

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Hilton has an all-inclusive package that starts at Dh2,000 per night. Courtesy Hilton Show caption: Hilton has an all-inclusive package that starts at Dh2,000 p…

The hotel on Yas Island is offering an all-inclusive package that starts at Dh2,000 a night, including daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus selected beverages served throughout the stay.

Meals are available across several of the hotel's dining venues, while drinks are served from noon until 10pm at participating bars and restaurants. The package is available year-round, subject to availability.

Call 02 208 6888 or visit hilton.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

The main swimming pool at the Abu Dhabi hotel. Photo: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island Show caption: The main swimming pool at the Abu Dhabi hotel. Photo: Rixos …

UAE residents can enjoy an all-inclusive beachfront staycation at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island with dining and beverages across the resort's restaurants, private beach access and a range of wellness experiences.

Guests also receive access to the Rixy Kids Club, the resort's gym and Saadiyat Island's largest spa, complete with a sauna, steam room and snow room, as well as daily activities for all ages. The offer is available to UAE residents who book by September 30.

Call 02 492 2222 or visit rixos.com

JA Beach Hotel

JA Beach Hotel is offering 15 per cent off its all-inclusive package for stays between August 16 and September 1 when guests book at least 14 days in advance.

The offer includes daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with free-flowing beverages served at the resort's restaurants and bars during opening hours. Guests can also make the most of the resort's private beach, swimming pools and family-friendly leisure facilities.

Call 04 814 5604 or visit jaresortshotels.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Rixos Bab Al Bahr is offering UAE residents all-inclusive staycations from Dh549 as part of its Stay Your Way promotion. The package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as free-flowing beverages throughout the stay.

Set on Ras Al Khaimah's Marjan Island, the property also offers access to its private beach, pools and family-friendly entertainment. The offer is available on selected dates, with rates varying by stay period.

Call 07 202 0000 or visit rixos.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is offering an ultra all-inclusive stay. Photo: Aldar Show caption: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is offering …

The property on Al Marjan Island is offering an ultra all-inclusive stay featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner, a la carte snacks, a stocked minibar, room service and free-flow beverages.

Set on Ras Al Khaimah's Marjan Island, the beachfront resort is a popular choice for families thanks to its pools, private beach and children's facilities. The ultra all-inclusive package is available on selected dates.

Call 07 203 0000 or visit hilton.com

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is offering up to 30 per cent off selected all-inclusive stays as part of its summer promotion.

The beachfront resort's all-inclusive package includes dining and beverages, entertainment and family-friendly activities. Guests can also enjoy the resort's private beach, multiple swimming pools and a range of wellness and leisure facilities. The offer is available on selected dates for a limited time.

Call 04 457 5555 or visit rixos.com