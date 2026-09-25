Top 76 concerts and events coming to the UAE, from Katy Perry to Mo Amer

From pop and rock to stand-up comedy, ballet, opera and musicals, the UAE’s live events season is in full swing, with the months ahead offering a packed line-up across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Najwa Karam will bring her greatest hits to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, while Abu Dhabi Comedy Season has announced shows led by Palestinian-American star Mo Amer and US comic Aries Spears.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Festival will bring a strong classical programme including the American Ballet Theatre and Dhafer Youssef. Dubai audiences can also look forward to four shows by superstar comedian Trevor Noah, as well as concerts by Vir Das, Atif Aslam, Hiba Tawaji with Ibrahim Maalouf.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend will add another run of major shows, with The Chainsmokers and The Script closing the after-race concert series at Etihad Live, and Anyma performing at Yas Gateway Park as part of the official concert series.

Here, we round up the concerts and live events still to come in the UAE.

1. K-Pop Fever: September 26 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

K-pop Fever is a concert-style production celebrating some of the genre’s most popular songs. Featuring 12 singers and dancers, the performance combines live vocals with large-scale choreography inspired by leading K-pop groups and solo artists.

Doors open 2pm; tickets from Dh155

2. Untitled 14km: October 1 and 2 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Moroccan artist Youness Atbane combines dance, theatre, performance, and installation in a satire that examines the international art world’s approach to Arab identity. Set inside an imagined museum, the work follows four characters attempting to create an exhibition connecting the region’s poetic history with contemporary Arab art.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh199

3. Najwa Karam: October 2 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam will bring her hits to Dubai. Photo: Al Ittihad Show caption: Lebanese singer Najwa Karam will bring her hits to Dubai. Ph…

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam returns to Dubai with a catalogue rooted in Lebanese folk-pop and contemporary Arabic music. Karam, who is known as Shams El-Ghinnieh (the sun of music), has given hits including Yelaan Elboaad, Hayda Haki, Khallini Shoufak and Maloun Abu Eleshq.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh150

4. God Save the Queen: October 5 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

Queen fans can get ready to go Radio Ga Ga with tribute show God Save the Queen, with the Argentine band recreating the symphonic pop and rock of the UK group in a hit-filled set including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Somebody to Love and Radio Ga Ga.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh295.

5. Marilyne Naaman: October 6 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese singer and actress Marilyne Naaman makes her Dubai Opera debut with a concert blending Arabic music and western pop influences. She reached a wider audience through The Voice France and has since released songs including Nachez, 5 Minutes and Lech Ma Bterjaa?.

Her recording of Ana Min, the theme song from the television drama Bil Dam, became a regional hit in 2025.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

6. The Amy Winehouse Band: October 8 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

Amy Winehouse's appeal also came from the tight funk and jazz musicianship surrounding her. Musicians who performed alongside the late singer now take the stage for a concert celebrating her music.

Led by her long-time bassist and musical director Dale Davis, the band will perform songs spanning Frank and Back to Black, including Rehab, Valerie and Love Is a Losing Game.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh300.

7. Nagham: October 9 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

Traditional melodies are given the strings treatment and recast for full orchestra as the Heritage Symphonic Orchestra performs under Emirati composer and conductor Mohammed Al Qahoom.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh195

8. Mohandis Al Thauq Al Aam: October 9 and 10 at Dubai Opera

Kuwaiti theatre comes to Dubai Comedy Festival with Mohandis Al Thauq Al Aam, a new Arabic-language production written and directed by Abdulaziz Safar.

Starring Khaled Al-Muzaffar, Khaled Al-Ojairi, Mohammad Safar and Iman Faisal, the play follows a couple navigating the chaos of expecting their first child.

Showtimes to be announced; tickets from Dh250

9. Dyine Dandiya Night: October 9 to 11 at Dubai Creek Park, Dubai

Dyine Dandiya Night brings three evenings of Garba and Dandiya to Dubai Creek Park, with live Gujarati music and an outdoor festive setting. The event features performances by Pooja Parmar, Nandlal Chhanga and Parthi Vyas, with Chhanga known for Gujarati folk and Garba performances.

Runs from 8pm to 11pm each night; tickets from Dh25

10. Carl Cox: October 9 at Playa Pacha, Five Luxe JBR, Dubai

British DJ and producer Carl Cox returns to Dubai to open the new Pacha Icons season at Playa Pacha. A veteran of electronic music, Cox is known for marathon sets of techno and house, with a career spanning clubs, festivals and residencies around the world.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh210

11. Jamie Lever: October 10 at Emirates Theatre, Jumeirah, Dubai

Indian comedian Jamie Lever makes her Dubai Comedy Festival debut with a Hindi-language show built around impersonations, music and family anecdotes.

The daughter of comedian Johnny Lever, she has also appeared in films including Housefull 4 and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Show starts 7pm; tickets from Dh145

12. Munawar Faruqui: October 11 at Dubai Opera

Munawar Faruqui returns to Dubai Comedy Festival with a new hour of Hindi-language stand-up.

The Indian comedian is known for sharp writing, personal storytelling and material that moves between everyday life and social observations.

Show starts 7pm; tickets from Dh125

13. TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan: October 11 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Filipino singers TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan bring their In Between Middle East Tour to Dubai following a four-night sold-out run in the Philippines. The married couple will perform solo material and collaborations, moving between romantic pop, soul, R&B and jazz.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh299

14. Morgan Jay: October 11 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Musical comedian Morgan Jay brings his Goofy Guy Tour to Abu Dhabi, combining stand-up, live music and improvised audience interaction. Performing with a guitar, he turns dating, relationships and exchanges with the crowd into R&B-influenced songs and comic routines.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh275

15. Mo Gilligan: October 12 at Dubai Opera

British comedian Mo Gilligan returns to Dubai Comedy Festival with The Mo You Know World Tour.

Known for his high-energy delivery and character work, Gilligan rose from viral online sketches to become one of the UK’s most recognisable comedy performers.

Show starts 6.30pm; tickets from Dh250

16. Katherine Ryan: October 12 at Dubai Opera

Canadian comedienne Katherine Ryan returns to Dubai Comedy Festival with a stand-up show drawing on relationships, family and modern life. She is known for Netflix specials Glitter Room and In Trouble, as well as appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week and Taskmaster.

Show starts 9.30pm; tickets from Dh195

17. Alexander Merkul: October 15 at New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Russian comedian Alexander Merkul comes to Dubai Comedy Festival debut with a show combining stand-up and live improvisation.

Show starts 9.30pm; tickets from Dh150

18. Shane Todd: October 16 at New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Northern Irish comedian Shane Todd Dubai Comedy Festival show combines storytelling, self-deprecation and everyday observations.

Show starts 6.30pm; tickets from Dh195

19. Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour: October 17 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Egyptian singers Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour share the bill featuring a bumper catalogue of hits.

Hosny’s career spans pop, film and production, with songs including Yana Ya Mafish, 180 Darga, Omry Ebtada and Ya Bent El Eh.

Ashour brings a set built around romantic ballads and break-up songs, including Zikrayat Kaddaba, Ekhtarna Leh, Thania Wahda and Enta Ekhtart.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh137

20. John Achkar: October 17 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese comedian John Achkar returns to Dubai Comedy Festival with his latest Arabic-language stand-up show Feena Nehke.

The show looks at identity, family and everyday anxieties, with Achkar turning personal and social contradictions into sharp comic material.

Show starts 6.30pm; tickets from Dh185

21. Amit Tandon: October 18 at Dubai Opera

Indian comedian Amit Tandon returns to Dubai with his latest Hindi-language show Aise Kaise.

The set looks at marriage, parenting and everyday life, areas that have made him a reliable draw with South Asian comedy audiences.

Show starts 3pm; tickets from Dh150

22. Vir Das: October 18 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Vir Das is known for his witty cultural commentary. Photo: Dubai Comedy Festival Show caption: Vir Das is known for his witty cultural commentary. Photo: D…

Emmy Award-winning Indian comedian Vir Das is back as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival, bringing his cultural commentary and acute take on international affairs.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh195

23. Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes: October 22 at Dubai Opera

A new twist on the sound of the beloved group has founding member Andre Reyes lead a symphonic version of the Gipsy Kings repertoire, with hits such as Bamboleo, Djobi Djoba, Volare and Un Amor reworked with full orchestral arrangements.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh395

24. Nancy Ajram: October 24 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram returns to Dubai with a catalogue that made her one of the defining Arabic pop stars of the 2000s and beyond. Her songs include Akhasmak Ah, Ah W Noss and Ya Tabtab.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh210

25. Black Coffee: October 24 at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee returns to Dubai to open the third season of Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience. The Grammy winner is known for a deep house sound that draws on soulful rhythms and African percussion, with tracks including Drive.

Earlier this year, he became the first African DJ to sell out London's O2 Arena.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh250

26. Prateek Kuhad: October 24 at Dubai Opera

Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad opens his Full Moon Chamber Tour in Dubai, following the release of his third studio album Full Moon Chamber. The record was written and recorded between New York and Los Angeles, and continues the intimate songwriting heard across tracks including Kasoor, cold/mess and Co2.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh195

27. Blue: October 25 at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Expo City Dubai

British pop group Blue will celebrate 25 years of hits with a Dubai show built around fan favourites such as All Rise, One Love and Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word, alongside newer material from their Reflections album. The four-piece remain one of the UK’s most successful boy bands, with three number one albums and 11 Top 10 singles.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh239

28. Russell Peters: October 25 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Known for his rapid-fire delivery, crowd banter and cultural observations, Indian-Canadian comedian Russell Peters built an international following through specials such as Outsourced, Red, White and Brown and Deported. Peters remains one of the highest-grossing comedians globally, with a touring career spanning more than two decades.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh275

29. Shaan: October 25 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Indian playback singer Shaan brings his All of Me Tour to Dubai, looking back on a career spanning more than three decades. The set features romantic ballads, Bollywood favourites and earlier hits including Tanha Dil, Jab Se Tere Naina, Main Hoon Na and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

30. Titize: A Venetian Dream: October 29 to 31 at Dubai Opera

Venice is the inspiration for this show mixing circus, theatre, dance and live music.

The 10-member cast use acrobatics, clowning and physical theatre to create a dreamlike version of Venice through its masks, waterways and carnival traditions.

Shows at 2pm and 8pm; tickets from Dh275

31. Nass: October 30 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

French-Moroccan choreographer Fouad Boussouf brings together seven male dancers in a work connecting hip-hop movement with the ritual dimensions of North African music. The title takes inspiration from Moroccan group Nass El Ghiwane and draws parallels between their search for identity and the origins of hip-hop.

Show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

32. Riverdance: October 31 and November 1 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Riverdance will bring their 30th anniversary show to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai Show caption: Riverdance will bring their 30th anniversary show to Abu Dha…

Riverdance returns to the UAE with a production marking the Irish dance show’s 30th anniversary. The staging retains Bill Whelan’s Grammy Award-winning score while introducing updated choreography, costumes, lighting, projection and motion graphics.

Performance times vary; tickets from Dh215

33. Benjamin Clementine: November 1 at Dubai Opera

British singer, pianist and composer Benjamin Clementine performs a programme combining experimental pop, contemporary classical music, jazz and poetry. His debut album, At Least for Now, won the Mercury Prize, while later recordings include I Tell a Fly and And I Have Been.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh500

34. Jony: November 4 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Russian-Azerbaijani singer Jony is a star Russian pop and built a following with songs including Kamin, Kometa and Ty Besposhchadna.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh295

35. Mo Amer: November 6 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Comedian Mo Amer. Getty Show caption: Comedian Mo Amer. Getty

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer performs as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. Born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents and raised in the US, his comedy draws on displacement, immigration and life between cultures.

Those experiences also shaped Mo, the semi-autobiographical Netflix series he created with Ramy Youssef, which won a Peabody Award in 2023.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

36. Maz Jobrani: November 7 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Iranian-American comedian Maz Jobrani returns to Abu Dhabi with material exploring immigrant experiences, cultural misunderstandings and family expectations. He previously performed at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Week in 2024 on a shared bill with Bassem Youssef.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

37. Ministry of Sound Classical: November 7 at Dubai Opera

Club anthems are given an orchestral spin as Ministry of Sound Classical brings dance music into the concert hall.

Conducted by David Mahoney, the show combines a full orchestra and vocalists with electronic music, lighting and visuals, drawing on tracks associated with decades of club culture.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

38. American Ballet Theatre: November 20 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

American Ballet Theatre will perform a special show for the Abu Dhabi Festival. Admaf Show caption: American Ballet Theatre will perform a special show for the …

Dubbed one of the world's greatest dance companies, the American Ballet Theatre will perform works including Frederick Ashton’s Birthday Offering, Jiri Kylian’s Nuages, Brady Farrar’s Trio Elegiaque and Paquita, staged by Natalia Makarova after Marius Petipa.

Show starts 8pm, tickets from Dh125

39. Aries Spears: November 21 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

American comedian Aries Spears brings more than three decades of stand-up, impressions and crowd work to Etihad Arena. A former Mad TV cast member, he is known for his celebrity impersonations that include Michael Jackson, Eddie Murphy and Shaquille O'Neal.

Doors open 9pm; show starts 10pm; tickets from Dh120

40. Synthony x Faithless: November 21 at Bla Bla by McGettigan's, Dubai

Synthony makes its Middle East debut with a full orchestra reworking electronic dance anthems through live instrumentation, vocals and visual production. The night will also feature Faithless Sound System, led by Sister Bliss, with tracks including Insomnia and We Come 1.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh295

41. Trevor Noah: November 25-26 and November 28 and 29 at Dubai Opera

Trevor Noah brings a new stand-up show to Dubai across four nights. The Emmy Award-winning South African comedian and former host of The Daily Show has released several Netflix specials, hosts the podcast What Now? with Trevor Noah and is the author of Born a Crime and Into the Uncut Grass.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

42. Algarabia: November 26 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Algarabia presents a theatrical production blending flamenco with Arabic poetry, performed by musicians from Spain’s University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra alongside dancers and actors. The work follows the journey of an Arab girl drawn to ancient botanical theory and poetic tradition.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh100

43. Andrew Schulz: November 27 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

American comedian Andrew Schulz returns to Abu Dhabi with a stand-alone show at Etihad Arena. Known for stand-up specials, podcasting and crowd work, he will also appear as Dan Hibiki in the new Street Fighter film, due to be released in cinemas on October 16.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

44. Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf: November 27 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese-French composer Ibrahim Maalouf and Lebanese singer and actress Hiba Tawaji will unite for a one-night performance. Photo: Sife Elamine Show caption: Lebanese-French composer Ibrahim Maalouf and Lebanese singer…

Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf will unite for a one-night performance at Dubai Opera, with the programme drawing on French musical heritage through a blend of chanson, jazz and contemporary composition.

Tawaji’s emotive vocals and Maalouf’s genre-crossing trumpet work make this one of the more distinctive concert pairings on the calendar.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh355

45. Atif Aslam: November 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Atif Aslam returns to Coca-Cola Arena after five consecutive years of sold-out Dubai concerts. The Pakistani singer’s programme will move between Bollywood songs, pop-rock and devotional music, with hits including Tajdar-e-Haram, Jeena Jeena, Pehli Nazar Mein, Dil Diyan Gallan and Aadat.

Doors open 9pm; tickets from Dh350

46. Tarkan: November 27 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Known internationally for the global hit Simarik and a catalogue that has defined Turkish pop for more than two decades, Tarkan is making his Abu Dhabi debut is further proof of Turkish’s pop growing popularity in the region.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh295

47. Ramy Sabry: November 28 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry comes to Abu Dhabi with a catalogue of romantic Arabic pop and ballads. His songs include Lama Bywhashny, alongside a wider repertoire centred on love, memory and heartbreak.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh295

48. Artbat Present Upperground: November 28 at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

Ukrainian electronic duo Artbat bring their Upperground event series to Dubai, joined by Miss Monique, R3hab and Italian DJ and producer 7 Skies. The show follows Artbat’s recent reworking of Gotye's Somebody That I Used to Know with David Guetta.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh150

49. Verdi’s Opera Gala: November 29 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Marking 125 years since Giuseppe Verdi’s death, this programme is led by soprano Maria Agresta and tenor Giorgio Berrugi, and includes selections from Nabucco, I Vespri Siciliani, Otello and La Traviata, alongside overtures and duets drawn from Verdi’s wider catalogue.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh125

50. Andrea Bocelli: December 2 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his 30th Anniversary Romanza World Tour to Abu Dhabi as part of Yasalam Classics. The concert celebrates Romanza, the album that helped establish him internationally and includes songs such as Con te partiro and Vivo per lei.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh295

51. The Tsar's Bride by the Bolshoi Theatre: December 2 at Dubai Opera

The Bolshoi Theatre begins its first official UAE tour with Rimsky-Korsakov's The Tsar's Bride.

Set during the reign of Ivan the Terrible, the opera centres on Marfa, a young woman whose selection as the tsar's bride sets off jealousy, rivalry and political intrigue.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

52. Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra, December 3

The Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra takes centre stage for a symphonic concert on the second night of the company’s first official UAE tour.

Showtime and ticket prices TBC

53. Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson: December 3 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Capaldi performed in Abu Dhabi in January 2026. Photo: Saadiyat Nights Show caption: Lewis Capaldi performed in Abu Dhabi in January 2026. Photo:…

Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson will open the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 after-race concert series with separate sets at Etihad Park.

Capaldi returns to the capital following his Saadiyat Nights performance in January, bringing a catalogue that includes Someone You Loved, Before You Go and Forget Me. Larsson joins the bill with pop staples such as Lush Life, Never Forget You and Symphony, offering a high-tempo contrast to Capaldi’s ballad-driven set. The show launches the four-night programme running alongside the race weekend at Yas Marina Circuit.

Showtime yet to be announced; access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

54. The Nutcracker by the Bolshoi Theatre: December 4 to 6 at Dubai Opera

The Nutcracker has become a Dubai Opera tradition, and this year's production will feature the Bolshoi Theatre, with Tchaikovsky's ballet performed by the company's dancers and orchestra.

Yuri Grigorovich's choreography follows Marie from a family Christmas celebration into a fantasy world of toys and magic, set to a score containing some of Tchaikovsky's best-known music.

Show times and ticket prices to be announced

55. Anyma: December 4 at Yas Gateway Park, Abu Dhabi

Italian-American DJ and producer Anyma will perform at Yas Gateway Park as part of the official Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after party concert series. Known for large-scale audiovisual shows and melodic techno, he brought his dazzling live production to the Pyramids of Giza in 2025 and has become one of electronic music’s most distinctive live acts through his work as a solo artist and as one half of Tale of Us.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holder pre-sales begin on September 10, with general sales opening on September 11; show time and ticket prices to be announced

56. Imagine Dragons: December 5 at Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi

Lead singer, Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons will return to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Live in December. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Lead singer, Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons will return t…

Imagine Dragons will headline the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert series on Saturday night. Fronted by Dan Reynolds, the US band are known for songs including Believer, Radioactive, Demons, Thunder and It’s Time.

The group last performed in Abu Dhabi in 2023, when they sold out Etihad Arena.

Showtime yet to be announced; access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

57. The Chainsmokers and The Script: December 6 at Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi

The Chainsmokers and The Script will close the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert series with separate sets on race day. Irish band The Script are known for songs including Breakeven, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For the First Time and Hall of Fame.

US electronic duo The Chainsmokers bring a catalogue that includes Roses, Don’t Let Me Down, Closer, Paris and Something Just Like This.

Showtime yet to be announced; access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

58. Enrico Macias: December 10 at Dubai Opera

More than six decades of chanson and Mediterranean music feature in Enrico Macias’s latest Dubai concert. The French-Algerian singer is known for Adieu mon pays, Les filles de mon pays and Enfants de tous pays. The concert is reportedly among his final international appearances.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

59. Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili: December 10 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Georgian musicians Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili will perform works by Beethoven, Bartok and Franck, alongside a contemporary piece by composer Josef Bardanashvili.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

60. Minsoo Sohn: December 11 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. Photo: Abu Dhabi Festival Show caption: Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Cl…

Pianist Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, presenting the 24 preludes and fugues that explore every major and minor key. The recital highlights both the intellectual depth and emotional breadth of the landmark work.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

61. Guy Manoukian: December 11 at Dubai Opera

Guy Manoukian marks Dubai Opera's 10th anniversary by returning for his own milestone 10th performance at the venue, following nine sold-out shows.

The Lebanese-Armenian pianist and composer blends original work with Arabic melodies and contemporary arrangements, with his repertoire also drawing on the music of Fairouz and Abdel Halim Hafez.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh330

62. Chicago the Musical: December 16 to 20 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Broadway production of Chicago comes to Coca-Cola Arena for eight performances over five days. Set during the Jazz Age, the musical follows nightclub performer Roxie Hart and vaudeville star Velma Kelly as they compete for public attention while awaiting trial for murder.

The score includes All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle.

Performance times vary; tickets from Dh49

63. Denis Matsuev: December 16 at Dubai Opera

Russian pianist Denis Matsuev moves between classical repertoire and jazz in a concert titled Classics and Jazz.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh350

64. Abracadabra: December 18 and 19 at Dubai Opera

Gulf theatre comes to Dubai Opera with Abracadabra, an Arabic language suspense comedy about two struggling theatre groups trying to save their careers. Their plan to stage a new show inside an abandoned theatre is disrupted by strange events, unexpected twists and a series of comic situations.

The production runs for about an hour and blends Gulf theatre, suspense and entertainment.

Show times vary; tickets from Dh230.

65. Dopa World: December 18 to 20 at Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai

Palestinian singer Saint Levant performs during the 2025 Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre in Carthage in Tunis. AFP Show caption: Palestinian singer Saint Levant performs during the 2025 Car…

Dopa World is a three-day festival focused on young Arab music, culture and creative businesses. Saint Levant is the first announced artist, with the Palestinian-Algerian performer known for blending Arabic, English and French across songs including Very Few Friends and Deira.

The remaining artists are yet to be announced.

Doors open 4pm daily; tickets from Dh245

66. Dhafer Youssef: December 19 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Oud maestro Dhafer Youssef will perform with his quintet, bridging sounds from the East and West through jazz, Arab and North African traditions, as well as European classical and electronic elements. He is expected to perform material from his latest album Shiraz, described as his most personal work to date.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

67. Katy Perry: December 31 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Katy Perry returns to the UAE to headline the New Year's Eve gala at Atlantis The Palm, a year after closing the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The American pop star brings a catalogue including Teenage Dream, Roar, Dark Horse and Firework.

The black-tie gala also features a 30-piece live band, entertainment throughout the evening and a midnight fireworks display across Atlantis Dubai on Palm Jumeirah.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh6,500 for children and Dh8,500 for adults

68. Vessbroz: December 31 at Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel, Dubai

Vessbroz headline Cavo’s New Year’s Eve party with a set built around electronic house music and Middle East-inspired sounds. The line-up also includes Bazz Key, Qtee Rue, Taina and Hellfox.

Doors open 10pm; tickets from Dh150.

69. Tony Ann: January 12, 2027, at Dubai Opera

Canadian pianist and composer Tony Ann makes his Dubai debut with a programme blending contemporary piano and classical influences. Known for his viral #playthatword series and the Emotionally Blue, Orange and Red EP trilogy, Ann has also co-written The Chainsmokers tracks Sick Boy and Call You Mine.

70. Swan Lake on Ice: January 14 to 17, 2027, at Dubai Opera

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake is reimagined on ice by the Imperial Ice Stars, with 24 skaters bringing together figure skating, ballet, aerial movement and theatrical choreography. The production follows the story of Odette, Prince Siegfried and Rothbart, with snowfall, fog, pyrotechnic effects and elaborate costumes adding to the staging.

Show times vary by date; auditorium doors open 30 minutes before each performance; tickets from Dh300

71. Buena Vista Social Club Legacy Concert: January 24, 2027 at Dubai Opera

Cuban music takes over Dubai Opera with a concert featuring Ibrahim Ferrer Jr, son of Buena Vista Social Club singer Ibrahim Ferrer, alongside veteran laud player Barbarito Torres

Billed as Una Noche En La Habana, the show draws on son, bolero and other Cuban traditions associated with the musicians who brought Buena Vista Social Club to international audiences in the late 1990s.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

72. Tamaas Festival: January 29, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Tamaas Festival returns with three acts moving between traditional forms and club-orientated production. Moroccan-Swiss musician Sami Galbi combines rai and chaabi with electronic music, while Nigerien guitarist Bombino performs Tuareg desert blues and rock.

British collective Ibibio Sound Machine close the evening with West African rhythms, post-punk, disco and electronic music.

Festival starts 7pm; free pass upon registration

73. Harry Potter Film Concert Series: February 5 to 6, 2027, at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The UAE National Orchestra accompanies two Harry Potter films across consecutive nights. John Williams’ stirring score for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is performed on February 5, followed by Patrick Doyle’s music for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on February 6.

Doors open 6.30pm; shows start 7.30pm; tickets from Dh120

74. Ramadaniyat – The Handover: February 17, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Egyptian oud player Aly Eissa, Alexandrian violinist Ayman Asfour and Belgian-Norwegian keyboard player Jonas Cambien make their UAE debut as The Handover. The trio bring the ritual and folk music of rural Egypt into contact with free improvisation, psychedelic rock and electronic textures.

Show starts 9.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

75. Tribute to Ziad Rahbani by Faraj Suleiman: March 26, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Faraj Suleiman performs at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre in 2025. Photo: Social Garage / NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre Show caption: Faraj Suleiman performs at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre in 2025…

Palestinian composer and pianist Faraj Suleiman returns with a programme dedicated to Lebanese composer, pianist and playwright Ziad Rahbani. Rather than reproducing the original recordings, Suleiman re-orchestrates and re-harmonises the material through contemporary piano, jazz and Arabic composition.

Show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh78.75

76. A1 and Music Travel Love: April 17, 2027, at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

British-Norwegian pop group A1 and Canadian duo Music Travel Love will share the stage for the first time in Dubai. A1 are known for hits including Everytime, Caught in the Middle and Like a Rose, while Music Travel Love, formed by twin brothers Bob and Clint Moffatt, are known for acoustic covers and originals including Nothing’s Gonna Change my Love for You.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295