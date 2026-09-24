Katy Perry to headline New Year's Eve gala at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai

Katy Perry will return to perform at the New Year's Eve celebrations put on by Atlantis The Palm in Dubai.
The American pop star will headline the show at the Palm Jumeirah resort on December 31, adding another date to a series of appearances in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The annual Atlantis New Year's Eve gala has previously featured major international acts including Maroon 5, Lionel Richie and Sting.
“We feel that Katy Perry will bring great party and energy,“ said Kym Barter, managing director of Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, who made the announcement on Dubai Eye on Thursday.
A black-tie event, this year's gala will feature a range of theatrical performances and entertainment with views of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline.
The show will come just over a year after Perry closed the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a race-day concert at Etihad Park on December 7. The performance also marked the final date of her Lifetimes Tour, launched in support of her 2024 album 143.
Perry's Abu Dhabi set mixed songs from 143 with hits including Teenage Dream, Roar, Dark Horse and Firework. The National praised the glitzy production and her performance, saying Perry “hasn't lost her touch”.
The coming New Year's Eve show will also mark Perry's return to Atlantis The Palm, where she performed at the invitation-only Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner in November 2015.
Perry has previously spent New Year's Eve on stage in the UAE. On December 31, 2017, she performed on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, at the venue now known as Etihad Live, ringing in 2018 with Firework.
Her earlier UAE appearances include a performance at the closing ceremony of the World Parachuting Championships in Dubai in 2012.
It has not been confirmed whether her partner, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, will join her in Dubai. The couple made their relationship public shortly before Perry's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix performance last December, after travelling together in Japan during the closing stages of her tour.
Festivities will begin at 6pm on December 31. Ticket prices will be announced soon.