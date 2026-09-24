Katy Perry to headline New Year's Eve gala at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai

Katy Perry will return to perform at the New Year's Eve celebrations put on by Atlantis The Palm in Dubai.

The American pop star will headline the show at the Palm Jumeirah resort on December 31, adding another date to a series of appearances in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The annual Atlantis New Year's Eve gala has previously featured major international acts including Maroon 5, Lionel Richie and Sting.

“We feel that Katy Perry will bring great party and energy,“ said Kym Barter, managing director of Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, who made the announcement on Dubai Eye on Thursday.

A black-tie event, this year's gala will feature a range of theatrical performances and entertainment with views of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline.

The show will come just over a year after Perry closed the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a race-day concert at Etihad Park on December 7. The performance also marked the final date of her Lifetimes Tour, launched in support of her 2024 album 143.

Previous slide Next slide Katy Perry brought her The Lifetimes Tour to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. All photos: Ethara Show caption: Katy Perry brought her The Lifetimes Tour to the Abu Dhabi G…

Katy Perry on stage at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert Show caption: Katy Perry on stage at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race c…

The set for the dystopian-themed show was built around more than 30 separate LED screens of different heights and angles Show caption: The set for the dystopian-themed show was built around more …

Perry descended on to the stage as a humanoid figure, kicking off the show with her hit, Chained to the Rhythm Show caption: Perry descended on to the stage as a humanoid figure, kickin…

There were several costume changes, from the armour-like look of Wonder Woman and Robocop to simple summer clothing that made her character feel more human again Show caption: There were several costume changes, from the armour-like loo…

Perry performed a fresh, rock-leaning take on her hit Dark Horse that played better outdoors than the original trap hip-hop production Show caption: Perry performed a fresh, rock-leaning take on her hit Dark H…

Perry's was this year’s last show in the after-race concert series at Etihad Park Show caption: Perry's was this year’s last show in the after-race concert …

The concert series began on Thursday with Benson Boone, continued on Friday with Post Malone and Elyanna, and reached a high point with Metallica on Saturday Show caption: The concert series began on Thursday with Benson Boone, cont…















Perry's Abu Dhabi set mixed songs from 143 with hits including Teenage Dream, Roar, Dark Horse and Firework. The National praised the glitzy production and her performance, saying Perry “hasn't lost her touch”.

The coming New Year's Eve show will also mark Perry's return to Atlantis The Palm, where she performed at the invitation-only Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner in November 2015.

Perry has previously spent New Year's Eve on stage in the UAE. On December 31, 2017, she performed on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, at the venue now known as Etihad Live, ringing in 2018 with Firework.

Her earlier UAE appearances include a performance at the closing ceremony of the World Parachuting Championships in Dubai in 2012.

Katy Perry rings in 2018 with a New Year's Eve performance on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Katy Perry rings in 2018 with a New Year's Eve performance o…

It has not been confirmed whether her partner, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, will join her in Dubai. The couple made their relationship public shortly before Perry's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix performance last December, after travelling together in Japan during the closing stages of her tour.

Festivities will begin at 6pm on December 31. Ticket prices will be announced soon.