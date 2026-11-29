Britain drew up top-secret plans to stop Iran seizing three islands from the UAE, before a last-ditch negotiating push failed when they were occupied 55 years ago this week, documents seen by The National reveal.

The plans for Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunb islands included lists of warships and air force squadrons, maps of beaches for night landings, and pamphlets prepared in Arabic to be dropped to islanders in the event of a guerrilla war.

Declassified papers from 1971 show that a move by the Shah of Iran to seize the islands was widely anticipated as Britain withdrew forces from the Gulf, ending its imperial role as a protector of the region.

But Iran at the time was a US and UK ally and there was reluctance to anger the Shah. As negotiations took place over the islands, British diplomats found the Iranian ruler “accommodating” and hoped for an agreement.

Iranian forces invaded on November 30, 1971, seizing the islands from Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah two days before the birth of the UAE. Iran maintains its occupation to this day, turning the islands into military fortifications near the Strait of Hormuz that have become a flashpoint in the 2026 war. Canada last month became the latest country to publicly recognise the UAE’s right.

The invasion caused dismay in the Arab world. British diplomats expressed regret but privately felt the outcome was not so bad. The wider Gulf withdrawal was seen as a success, with generals told to “hand out the chocolate” to those involved.

Locals on Greater Tunb Island taking part in a demonstration to free the island from Iranian occupation. Photo: Ittihad. Show caption: Locals on Greater Tunb Island taking part in a demonstration…

Operation Pensum

The papers from the UK’s National Archives reveal how an Iranian landing was anticipated for more than two years. In March 1969, Britain’s most senior military chiefs had approved a plan known as Operation Pensum, whose aim was “deterrence of Iranian action against Abu Musa and Tunb”.

Their six-page document said a Royal Navy frigate, five helicopters, a fleet of patrol aircraft and an armed platoon could deploy to Abu Musa if Iran made a move against Greater Tunb. Troops would have 48 hours of supplies, with further reserves waiting in Sharjah.

The plans were updated as the 1971 withdrawal drew closer. Later documents showed maps of the Strait of Hormuz and diagrams of the islands and beaches. If an invasion appeared imminent, troops would fly to Abu Musa and Greater Tunb to mount a defence. If intruders got there first, a British naval detachment would make a clandestine landing at night, followed by a dawn assault.

UK government documents reveal secret military planning and intensive negotiations on the Gulf islands. Tim Stickings / The National Show caption: UK government documents reveal secret military planning and …

Much of the planning did not anticipate a direct confrontation with Iran. Instead, there was concern that an Arab guerrilla force might lay claim to the islands, in turn provoking an Iranian response. Britain hoped to nip any such move in the bud and reassure Iran that no invasion was needed. The plan called for Arabic pamphlets to be dropped on the islands, urging the guerrillas to surrender.

Despite the detailed planning, Operation Pensum was limited. British forces would not be permitted “any action that could be described as provocative”. Force was only to be used when overwhelmingly necessary.

If Iran took decisive action, Britain’s response would be “so limited by necessary political constraints as to make it almost certainly ineffectual”, the defence chiefs said. However, they were “advised that the likelihood of the Iranians taking action is remote”.

The British papers include maps of the islands as part of plans for potential military landings. Tim Stickings / The National Show caption: The British papers include maps of the islands as part of pl…

Diplomatic flurry

The diplomatic route was pursued vigorously throughout 1971. Before the invasion, Iran and Sharjah had made an agreement by which both would have a presence on Abu Musa and neither would give up their claim. No agreement was reached with Ras Al Khaimah, the ruler of the Tunb islands.

A diplomat called Sir William Luce was Britain’s main negotiator with Iran. As late as November 11 he emerged from a three-and-a-half-hour audience in Babolsar, Iran, believing the Shah was in “cheerful mood” and “ready to be accommodating” about Abu Musa.

Britain’s Conservative government trod cautiously with the Shah. Military papers described a “political need to avoid unnecessary offence to Iran”. There was concern that a fallout with Tehran would lead to British planes being banned from Iranian airspace.

Luce reported from the November meeting that the Shah had made concessions. The Shah, he thought, seemed to have grown less preoccupied with sovereignty and more concerned about security matters.

But Iran’s ruler also confirmed to Luce that “military plans were prepared” to seize the islands.

Inaction and reaction

Iran struck at dawn on November 30. A small force of Ras Al Khaimah police resisted the seizure. One of them, Salim Suhail bin Khamis, is remembered as the UAE’s first martyr after Iranian forces shot him dead.

No British forces were mobilised. The Chief of the Defence Staff wrote to London on December 1 admitting he had only “scrappy information”, but recommending “no further action” unless matters deteriorated further.

The British documents include maps of the region and show officials eager to avoid a confrontation with Iran. Tim Stickings / The National Show caption: The British documents include maps of the region and show of…

The documents record cries of betrayal from the Arab world. Iraq broke off relations with Britain, while Libya delivered a warning that its leader Muammar Qaddafi could use his “great influence in the Arab world” to stir up trouble. Others took a more resigned tone.

Responding to the Libyan dressing down, one British diplomat said it would be a pity for “understandable emotion” over the islands to “upset the good work that had been done” on Britain’s withdrawal. Foreign Secretary Alec Douglas-Home told the House of Commons on December 6 that Britain regretted the loss of life but that the overall picture in the Gulf was a “reasonable and acceptable” one. He welcomed the foundation of the UAE four days earlier.

By December 22, the Chief of the Defence Staff was writing to the heads of the army, navy and air force that the withdrawal from the Gulf had reached a “successful outcome”. He added: “If you agree may I leave it to you to hand out the chocolates to the deserving.”

The matter of the UAE islands remains unresolved to this day. Iran maintained its occupation after the Shah was overthrown in the 1979 revolution, and later stationed military equipment on the islands. During this year’s war, US Central Command said in July it had destroyed coastal defences and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb.

The UAE renewed its call for a peaceful settlement at this year’s UN General Assembly meeting, saying this could come via negotiations or by recourse to the International Court of Justice.