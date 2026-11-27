Two towns in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region will be connected to the UAE's passenger rail network on November 30, making travel easier as people embrace the winter.

On Monday, Etihad Rail will open its first two stations in Al Dhafra region – Madinat Zayed and Liwa. The move will provide new transport links for communities that currently rely on cars and bus services to travel to other parts of the country.

The opening date was moved up by a month to coincide with the winter festivities, at the direction of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, officially opened the Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations and travelled on a passenger train between the two stations with Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of Etihad Rail.

Businesses and residents of Al Dhafra hope the travel links will help to attract more visitors. For Liwa resident Joel Baptist, who previously lived in Abu Dhabi city, the difference could be considerable.

"If you have your own car, you can take around two hours to Abu Dhabi. If you take the bus X60, it takes around four hours," he told The National.

Why travel to Madinat Zayed?

Madinat Zayed, the administrative capital of Al Dhafra, is the region's second-largest town after Ghayathi, with a population of about 55,000.

The town hosts popular events like Al Dhafra Festival, which runs from October to January, the Madinat Zayed Camel Mazayna and the Arabian Saluki Championship.

Al Dhafra Festival is held in Madinat Zayed. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Al Dhafra Festival is held in Madinat Zayed. Khushnum Bhanda…

A few kilometres outside the town is Al Dhafra Fort, built in 2017, which doubles as a museum about life and culture in the region.

Football is another part of local life, with Al Dhafra FC competing in the UAE Pro League against teams such as Al Ain, Al Wasl and Al Wahda.

Only hotel in town

Ahmed Marei, operations manager at the only hotel in the city, the Western Hotel Madinat Zayed, believes a rail connection will put it on the map.

"The whole city is very excited, not only the hotel," he told The National. "It's a good chance for us to increase the footfall and occupancy level, to have more tourists in the area, and to also advertise more about Arabic culture, like camel races and the activities that we have here."

The hotel caters to government and corporate clients, as well as families. However, its remote location means it can be challenging to recruit employees, Mr Marei said.

"Before, we were struggling to hire a team to work in Madinat Zayed, as for them it is a remote area," he said. "Now we have the added advantage of encouraging more people to come to Al Dhafra region. It will be very easy to go and to come on the weekend, so that will be very helpful for the people who are living in the city here."

The railway will also make it easier for the hotel team to travel to its parent company, Al Marina Holding, for meetings at its main office in Mohamed bin Zayed City. "It will be easy for the team if they wish to visit our corporate office or some of our team members need to visit us in Madinat Zayed," he added.

Next stop Liwa?

Liwa is in the southernmost part of the country. The oasis is known for its date farms, sand dunes and location on the edge of the Empty Quarter.

Every December, the area comes to life with the Liwa International Festival, which draws families and car enthusiasts into the desert. The 23-day event attracted more than 700,000 visitors in 2025. Activities centre on Tal Moreeb, one of the UAE's best-known sand dunes.

A family scales the Tal Moreeb sand dunes in Liwa. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: A family scales the Tal Moreeb sand dunes in Liwa. Victor Be…

The vast desert has also been featured in several films in recent years. Next month, the Empty Quarter will reprise its role as Arrakis, the desert planet from the Dune in the third instalment of the franchise.

Mohi Uddin Rashid, operations manager of Liwa and Al Marfa Hotels, said residents and Emiratis have been anticipating the new rail connection. "We are really eagerly looking forward to this," he said. "I'm sure there will be a big impact on this area because this area is remote, especially the transportation was quite challenging for people to drive, even if you're coming from Dubai and Abu Dhabi."

Mohi Uddin Rashid, of Liwa and Al Marfa Hotels. Photo: Liwa Hotel Show caption: Mohi Uddin Rashid, of Liwa and Al Marfa Hotels. Photo: Liwa …

Liwa Hotel awaits those keen o travel to the area by rail. Photo: Liwa Hotel Show caption: Liwa Hotel awaits those keen o travel to the area by rail. P…

Liwa Festival

Mr Rashid has been involved with Liwa International Festival for more than two decades and has seen it grow significantly.

"It's unbelievable. The numbers I have now have never been like that. Every year the crowd is getting bigger and bigger," he said.

Mr Rashid has already arranged two vehicles for hotel guests who need transfers from the station, because taxi services are limited in the area. "We need to have some vehicles for the people to provide the shuttle service. It will be on request," he said.

A date farmer in Liwa, Ahmed AlFalahi, said his family in Abu Dhabi were already planning to visit during the festival. It will make it easier for visitors to reach the area during the event, which often causes congestion.

"All the people are waiting for this occasion – all our kids and families are planning their vacation for a long time to gather and celebrate this event, and come to enjoy the good weather," he said.

Future stations

On December 30, the remaining three Al Dhafra stations – Al Mirfa, Al Dhannah and Al Sila – will be added to the rail network, connecting the UAE-Saudi border with the country's east coast to Fujairah.

The last station of the first phase of the passenger network is to open at Sharjah University City on March 30, 2027, nine months after the first station opened in Fujairah's Al Hilal City.