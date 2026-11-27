Abu Dhabi drivers can have four black points deducted from their traffic records by following road safety rules during the UAE’s 55th Union Day celebrations, under a new initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Police.

Police launched the 'Celebrate Safely' initiative to encourage responsible driving.

To qualify for the four-black-point deduction, drivers must first register for the initiative through the Abu Dhabi Police website and commit to following all traffic rules and regulations.

They must avoid traffic violations or road accidents between December 1 and 3. This includes refraining from reckless driving, illegal parades, using party spray cans and other dangerous behaviour.

Drivers who meet all the conditions throughout the three-day period will be eligible for the four-point deduction.

This initiative came after Abu Dhabi Police ran a poll on social media, asking whether drivers who follow traffic rules during National Day should receive a four-point deduction. The idea got positive feedback and strong community support.

Abu Dhabi Police said this campaign is part of their ongoing work to improve road safety and support their goal of “Smart Road Security.” It also encourages responsible behaviour during national events.

As part of the campaign, drivers are reminded not to use mobile phones while driving, block roads, or obstruct other motorists.

Drivers also need to follow rules about decorating their vehicles. This means not putting stickers on the front or side windows, avoiding unauthorised changes to the car’s body or engine, and not adding noisy parts or accessories that block the driver’s view.

Other things drivers should not do include covering or changing number plates, changing the car’s colour, tinting the front windshield, or wearing scarves that are not related to National Day celebrations.

Abu Dhabi Police encouraged drivers to sign up for the initiative and keep their traffic pledge. They said National Day celebrations should show responsibility, respect, and community spirit, while keeping everyone safe.