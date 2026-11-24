With just a week to go before Eid Al Etihad, or National Day, authorities across the UAE have announced safety rules to protect road users and prevent risks to life or property.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued guidelines for the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, asking everyone to follow traffic rules, obey police instructions, and co-operate to ensure public safety.

National Day falls on December 2, and for some, the public holidays extend into the weekend, making the celebrations even bigger. People across the country come together at organised events to mark the occasion.

Fireworks will return to the UAE after being put on hold temporarily due to the regional conflict involving Iran, with major destinations confirming displays for Eid Al Etihad.

However, the MOI said the guidelines are in place to ensure National Day celebrations run without any incidents.

What are the National Day rules?

Drivers are prohibited from displaying unauthorised stickers, signs, logos or flags on their vehicles.

Motorists must not organise unapproved parades or gatherings. Authorities stressed that celebrations must take place at designated locations and as part of authorised events.

Drivers must not obstruct traffic or block roads, which can impede the movement of other vehicles and road users.

They must also comply with vehicle passenger limits and ensure passengers do not lean out of windows or sunroofs.

Motorists must not decorate their vehicles in ways that obstruct visibility or conceal number plates.

Drivers must avoid playing music or other audio that disturbs others and keep the volume to a reasonable level during the celebrations.

The use of spray cans, inside or outside vehicles, is strictly prohibited.

Authorities have also warned against wearing unauthorised scarves. Clothing and symbols must comply with the approved guidelines.

Displaying unauthorised flags or stickers on vehicles is also prohibited. Only the UAE flag and symbols permitted under the approved guidelines may be displayed.

The public is urged to maintain order and celebrate responsibly, avoiding any behaviour that could endanger drivers, passengers, pedestrians or other road users.

The ministry urged the public not to cause traffic congestion and emphasised the risks of performing stunts or other reckless behaviour.

Action against rule-breakers

During the 2025 Eid Al Etihad celebrations, Fujairah Police took action against people who broke traffic and public safety rules. From November 28 to December 2, authorities increased patrols and monitoring to keep residents and road users safe.

Sixteen young men were sent to the Public Prosecution for dangerous and reckless acts, such as misusing spray cans, foam and water cannons.

Police also seized 27 vehicles for various traffic offences. In the same period, there were 270 traffic accidents in the emirate, with 269 being minor and one causing injuries.

The Dibba Al Fujairah Misdemeanour Court fined 14 people Dh1,000 each for spraying soap on passers-by in the Al Faqeet area during National Day celebrations, putting their eye health at risk.

Also during the UAE's 53rd National Day celebrations in 2024, Abu Dhabi Police issued 670 fines for breaches such as littering and using spray paint on roads. According to Article 71 of the Traffic Law, offenders received a Dh1,000 fine and six black traffic points.