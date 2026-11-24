The highest-paid executives in the UAE earn as much as Dh2.46 million ($670,000) a year - about Dh205,500 a month - with senior roles in technology and large financial institutions commanding those salaries.

These include chief information officers in technology companies, who earn between Dh1.86 million and Dh2.46 million annually, as well as chief investment officers at sovereign or large financial institutions, the Robert Walters Salary Survey 2027 report says.

Other positions that offer pay packages of up to Dh1.86 million a year include managing directors in private wealth, chief strategy officer of digital transformation, chief AI officer and chief digital officer.

The salary figures exclude bonuses and other forms of remuneration. Robert Walters analysed more than 100,000 roles advertised in the Middle East over a 12-month period to calculate the salary ranges.

“There's a considerable amount at stake when it comes to senior leadership,” said Andrew Powell, chief commercial officer at Robert Walters.

Executives have to decide where businesses invest, how they grow and how they respond to changing market conditions.

“The experience and commercial judgment required to navigate these situations can play an important part in determining what organisations are prepared to pay,” he said.

Highest-paying industries

The technology, banking and financial services, and legal sectors offer some of the highest executive salaries in the UAE, the survey found.

In banking and financial services, chief compliance officers can earn up to Dh1.8 million annually, while chief operating officers at large banking institutions can expect up to Dh1.56 million.

In the legal sector, general counsel can earn between Dh960,000 and Dh1.8 million annually, while associate general counsel salaries can reach Dh1.32 million.

“Every industry has its own commercial pressures, and these can influence which leadership positions command the highest salaries,” said Mr Powell.

A majority of UAE organisations are expected to keep salaries flat or offer modest increases next year amid economic uncertainty driven by the Iran war, a survey last week by Cooper Fitch found.

A total of 77 per cent of organisations plan to hold salary ranges steady (42 per cent), or award rises of 1 per cent to 5 per cent (35 per cent), it said.

Midsized companies – those with 251 to 1,000 employees – are expected to keep salaries flat, while large organisations will offer pay rises in 2027.

Hiring trends

This year, while some organisations adopted a more cautious approach to hiring and workforce expansion amid geopolitical uncertainty, the region’s “underlying economic ambitions remained strong”, Oli Sanford-Scutt, managing director for the Middle East at Robert Walters, said in the report.

Across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region, businesses shifted their focus from rapid headcount growth towards specialist skills, leadership capability and commercial expertise, he said.

The survey found that 68 per cent of professionals plan to look for a new job next year, with 41 per cent confident about job opportunities in their sector.

Up to 55 per cent of respondents are expecting a pay rise in 2027, with 56 per cent confident about their company's growth next year.

However, 33 per cent of employers said budget constraints will be the main challenge for hiring in 2027.

“As we look ahead to 2027, we anticipate a more selective and strategically driven hiring environment, with demand remaining strong across financial services, technology, digital infrastructure, energy, health care and specialist professional services,” Mr Sanford-Scutt said.

With the growing use of AI and automation, organisations will prioritise professionals who can combine technical expertise with commercial awareness, adaptability and strong interpersonal skills.

Salary growth will “remain measured across much of the market, with more significant premiums reserved for scarce technical capabilities, proven commercial performers and experienced leadership talent”, Mr Sanford-Scutt added.