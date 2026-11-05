AI used by 85 per cent of UAE workers but they worry it will take their jobs

Most employees in the UAE use artificial intelligence at work, but they are concerned it could replace their jobs, a new report has revealed.

Research by global management consultancy firm Oliver Wyman shows that 85 per cent of workers use the advanced technology in the Emirates, outpacing North America (72 per cent) and Europe (66 per cent).

However, 67 per cent of UAE employees worry about AI-related job losses, even though 42 per cent said they would prefer an AI colleague or manager over a human one, highlighting the technology's growing influence in the workplace.

The findings form part of 300,000 voices – UAE Edition, which examines how people living in the country approach work, health, money and technology.

The UAE edition draws on 5,285 participants across several survey rounds over five years, with an additional survey of 503 people conducted in April 2026.

Growing influence

Despite its widespread use at work, respondents said they did not have enough clarity from employers about their broader AI strategy.

Only 26 per cent of executives and 6 per cent of front-line employees agreed their company had explained a clear AI vision and kept staff informed about progress.

“Employers should make career progression clearer and explain how AI will affect roles, what skills employees will need, and how they will be supported,” said Mona Hammami, partner and head of the UAE at Oliver Wyman. “High adoption alone does not resolve concerns about job security.”

Ms Hammami believes fears over job security were encouraging many workers to master AI in an effort to future-proof their positions.

"To stay effective and competitive, they end up trying to become much more AI native in a way, and part of the worry is coming from the fact that employers have actually not explained to a large extent why are they using AI," she said.

Ms Hammami, however, said worries over widespread job losses due to the rise of AI revealed in the report were perception rather than reality, stressing that it offered great potential to bring about positive change.

"This is a huge opportunity to unlock. Together we can get there and similar to the industrial revolution and the internet, jobs will also be created out of this."

AI and the workplace

AI's influence is on the rise around the world. Photo: Reuters Show caption: AI's influence is on the rise around the world. Photo: Reute…

The report shows that nearly half of UAE employees use AI daily, compared with 21 per cent across the international sample. More than 60 per cent used it at least three times a week.

They reported an improvement in productivity and some even said it helped with a better work-life balance.

Employees said they were learning through practice while sharing tips informally and introducing AI into their routines, more often without formal guidance.

Only 29 per cent of non-managerial staff, however, believed their organisation was ready to adopt AI at scale.

The research also identified a gap between being satisfied with a job and finding it fulfilling. Three quarters of UAE employees said they were generally satisfied with their work, compared with 66 per cent internationally. Only a quarter said they felt fulfilled.

Only 23 per cent agreed their pay was satisfactory and 26 per cent said they had a good work-life balance, the report found.

Health questions move online

Eight in 10 UAE respondents said they were using AI for health-related purposes including finding healthcare providers and deciding where to seek care.

Those who used AI for healthcare were less likely to consult a primary care doctor as their first step. Twenty-seven per cent said they did so, compared with 38 per cent of non-users.

They were also more likely to check symptoms online and seek medical information from health influencers.

Income also shaped how respondents looked after themselves. Sixty-six per cent of higher-income respondents said they exercised regularly, compared with 49 per cent of lower earners. Thirty-seven per cent of higher earners used therapy, compared with 24 per cent of lower earners.

The study defines lower-income households as those earning less than Dh100,000 a year and higher-income households as those earning more than Dh300,000.

Using tech to manage money

AI is increasingly being used to help guide financial decisions. The National Show caption: AI is increasingly being used to help guide financial decisi…

Financial decisions are another area where AI is increasingly being used, but this differs across income groups.

Sixty-four per cent of lower-income respondents and 65 per cent of higher-income respondents said they used it to guide investing.

Nearly half of lower-income respondents, at 48 per cent, said they invested in the stock market, compared with 28 per cent internationally.

Confidence in the economy differed between the groups. Half of higher-income respondents expected conditions to improve over the following six months, compared with 34 per cent of lower earners. Twenty-seven per cent of lower earners expected conditions to worsen, compared with 11 per cent of higher earners.

But respondents also felt pressure to earn. Four in 10 said they needed to make money to feel successful, compared with a third internationally.

Confidence despite regional uncertainty

A separate survey of 503 UAE respondents carried out in April 2026 found signs of emotional strain during regional uncertainty, although most remained hopeful about their finances.

Seventeen per cent reported a decline in mental well-being. Younger respondents showed the greatest strain, with at least a quarter of Gen Z respondents reporting anxiety, irritability and emotional instability.

However, most remained optimistic about their financial prospects. Sixty-two per cent were optimistic about their ability to afford everyday purchases, 60 per cent about finding work if needed and 59 per cent about improving their personal finances.