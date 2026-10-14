Dubai launches literacy platform to help parents guide children on safe use of AI

Dubai has launched a digital platform designed to help parents guide their children in using artificial intelligence safely and responsibly.

The Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) announced GenDubAI in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA) and Dubai Future Foundation, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The platform aims to nurture creativity, protect privacy and strengthen family engagement, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the UAE's Year of the Family.

Available in Arabic and English, GenDubAI is designed for families with children aged 8 to 15 and is accessible through a dedicated mobile-friendly version.

The platform offers interactive content rooted in UAE values and culture, addressing key questions around AI use while helping children develop critical thinking and creativity. It also introduces parents to the fundamentals and tools of AI, highlighting its opportunities and challenges.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director general of the CDA in Dubai, said the platform places families at the heart of AI learning.

"This initiative reflects Dubai's commitment to preparing future-ready generations by empowering young people to embrace technology with confidence and responsibility while preserving their values and identity," she said.

Khalfan Belhoul, chief executive of Dubai Future Foundation, noted that the UAE is among the world's leading countries in AI adoption, with smart-device use among children continuing to rise.

"Knowledge of safe and responsible AI use is one of the greatest gifts parents can give their children to help them thrive in the age of AI," Mr Belhoul said.

Saeed Al Falasi, executive director of the DCAI, said the platform is built around the concept of "family moments", offering content that can be integrated into everyday life and encouraging meaningful conversations about AI within the home.

Mr Al Falasi added that GenDubAI will evolve continuously through new content, tools and educational pathways to keep pace with rapid advances in AI and the changing needs of families.