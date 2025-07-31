Dubai unveils first AI-generated 'Emirati family'

Dubai has introduced its first AI-powered virtual Emirati family, set to serve as the face of the government's digital strategy.

The interactive cast of characters will operate as brand ambassadors for Digital Dubai, the organisation tasked with promoting the integration of online services and advanced technology in everyday life.

The first member of the futuristic family was revealed on Thursday. The remarkably lifelike young girl – dressed in traditional attire – is shown in a short video smiling at the camera as she plays in a park.

To help encourage community participation, she invited the public to help select her name from three options – Dubai, Mira, or Latifa.

The project will introduce more members of the family − including the father, mother and brother − to form a complete digital representation of an Emirati household.

They will be used to raise awareness of digital services on offer in Dubai in a light and relatable fashion.

The initiative highlights how such AI technology is developing at a rapid pace.

In 2023, a Kuwaiti media outlet unveiled a virtual news presenter generated using artificial intelligence, with plans for her to read online bulletins.

Fedha appeared on the Twitter account of the Kuwait News website, her light-coloured hair uncovered, wearing a black jacket and white T-shirt.

A cutting-edge vision for a future transformed by technology was under discussion at Dubai AI Week in April.

The conference heard how the rapid evolution of AI may soon result in digital replicas of employees in workplaces, potentially reshaping job roles and intellectual property rights.

This was one of the predictions in Gartner’s top trends for AI, which were revealed during a panel session.

Joe Youssef Malek, vice president for executive programmes for the Gulf, India and emerging markets at the American research and advisory company, said their research showed that digital twins of employees could be a reality by 2027.

Dubai embraces AI

Dubai has ranks in the top five world cities in a new report on the adoption of AI, beating San Francisco − widely considered the birthplace of the modern tech industry.

Singapore took the top spot, according to Counterpoint Research, which sought to examine the affinity and readiness for AI among 100 of the world's largest metropolitan areas.

Seoul received the study's second highest AI score, followed by Beijing, Dubai, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi.

The UAE is the only country from the Middle East with cities in the top 10 of the 2025 Global AI Cities Index.

