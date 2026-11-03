Why Abu Dhabi's AI deals have global implications

Artificial intelligence has long been the subject of predictions about how governments and economies could work in the future. Abu Dhabi’s agreements with global tech company OpenAI this week move that conversation from speculation towards implementation of AI at scale. How this process pans out will have international implications.

A string of milestone deals were signed after a meeting between Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman. Energy, government, investment, food and education are just some of the critical sectors that will be involved.

Adnoc has signed an agreement with OpenAI and G42 to become the first energy company to use OpenAI’s Frontier technology as it seeks to expand AI use across its operations. The project will integrate advanced AI capabilities across Adnoc’s operations, enabling more connected decision-making.

Another significant deal is the Machine-Readable Government initiative. By translating policies and regulations into a format that AI systems can interpret, the project can help officials with routine compliance assessments. By cutting bureaucracy of this kind, public servants will be freed up to devote more time to complex tasks that require the kind of judgment only a human can supply.

The significance of these agreements also demands an assessment of the responsibilities that come with them. AI systems increasingly influence decisions that affect people's livelihoods, educational opportunities and businesses. Efficiency is important, but it is not the sole measure of success. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, in his opening address at Adipec highlighted how people were one of the five key priorities for strengthening energy security.

Abu Dhabi's commitment to retaining human oversight and accountability for final government decisions is therefore welcome. Each assessment that is part of the Machine-Readable Government project, for example, is traceable, with government officials retaining oversight and accountability for final decisions. For a place with the goal of becoming the world’s first fully AI-native government, getting these fundamentals right is vital.

Nevertheless, trust must be more than a statement of principle. Meaningful human supervision should remain embedded throughout the rollout of these systems, with officials equipped to question automated responses, correct errors and explain decisions to those who are affected by them.

Quote Efficiency is important, but it is not the sole measure of success

Protecting personal information and securing sensitive data will be equally important. So too will be the reliability of AI-generated assessments, particularly when errors could delay an application or disadvantage a business. Clear procedures for challenging decisions and addressing mistakes would help to ensure that technological progress does not come at the expense of fairness.

This is about public confidence, something that cannot be secured through assurances alone and must be earned through safeguards and evidence that the technology serves the greater good.

Abu Dhabi is showcasing how advanced technology and reliable government can reinforce one another. Moving from ambition to action in partnership with cutting-edge tech companies is an important step. As AI becomes more deeply woven into everyday life, the real test will be whether people feel that they can depend on a technology that plays such a big part in their lives. That is why choosing the right partners and developing the right ecosystem is so important.