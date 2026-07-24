No, AI does not have 'free will'

When news broke this week that an artificial intelligence model developed by ChatGPT maker OpenAI had gone rogue during a security test and autonomously hacked another company, eye-catching headlines about the programme’s Houdini moment quickly followed.

It is easy to see why. A digital model that escapes containment, reaches the internet and breaks into a rival reflects public apprehension about the power of AI and its potential to act outside of our control – or develop “free will”, as some might phrase it.

However, beneath the drama and the sensationalism lies a more instructive reality. What happened is an example of systems behaving exactly as they were designed to – by us. Their function is to identify and solve problems, exploiting weaknesses to achieve a defined objective. Given this, it should not be surprising that OpenAI’s model found vulnerabilities in the environment it was placed in and used them effectively.

This case is an example of a powerful tool operating amid suboptimal cybersecurity and testing discipline. Just as any well-trained algorithm is meant to do, it acted. We are not witnessing runaway intelligence or the dawn of a truly autonomous thinking machine, but simply a programme demonstrating its ability to adapt.

At the same time, there is no room for complacency. OpenAI itself recognised the significance of the incident, describing it as “something we expect to become more commonplace with the proliferation of increasingly cyber-capable models”. That such a model can break through boundaries in a testing environment, however supposedly watertight it is, does raise a red flag.

For governments that have chosen a digital-first approach to new technologies, the implications are clear. The use of powerful AI models must be matched by an equally rigorous commitment to setting up effective guardrails. Infrastructure has to be designed with the expectation that systems will test their limits. Continuous monitoring and auditing, controlled permissions and tech companies being held accountable for their creations are non-negotiables.

Quote The integrity of systems and how they are tested matters as much as the intelligence within them

The real story here is more prosaic than the media coverage would suggest but it is urgent, nonetheless. AI systems reflect the intentions and assumptions of their creators. When they exploit weaknesses, they are revealing the flaws in human design. To frame such incidents as science fiction come to life is to miss the real point.

As AI becomes more embedded in sectors from finance to energy to national security, the integrity of such systems and how they are tested will matter as much as the intelligence within them. The OpenAI development came as the UN warned this month that AI is advancing faster than science and regulation can keep track; these are timely warnings that the world should heed.