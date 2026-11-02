  • Trump has ‘tough’ call with Netanyahu and favours giving Iran negotiations more time
  • IRGC claims two oil tankers exploded after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran lawmaker says missiles could reach Europe in warning over any new war
  • UAE does not want new round of conflict but is 'braced for worst', says Dr Gargash
  • Iraq to stay neutral and curb Gulf threats if US-Iran war resumes, adviser says
  • Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Qatari LNG carrier in Gulf waters
Updated: November 02, 2026, 4:16 AM