Eleven people have died after a collision between a bus and a lorry on Al Watan Street in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

Emergency response teams arrived at the scene right after reports of the accident came in. Rescue and medical teams worked together with ambulance crews, Civil Defence, and other authorities.

Authorities secured the accident site, managed traffic, and worked to keep the public safe, the Ministry said in a post on X.

The MOI said an investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the collision, and details will be shared in due course.

The ministry asked the public to be careful when sharing information about the incident. They stressed the need to rely on official sources and not spread rumours or unverified reports.

Authorities will provide more updates as the investigation continues.

It is the latest major traffic incident in the UAE this month. On November 12, a pile-up involving 18 cars and five lorries on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah left 14 people dead and 30 injured.

Investigators reported two crashes at the same spot. In the first, a vehicle crashed into a parked lorry, while in the second, a lorry carrying two shipping containers hit several vehicles before overturning.

The Ministry of Interior said the injured included eight Emiratis, seven Indians, six Omanis, three Egyptians, two Jordanians, two Pakistanis, and two Brazilians.

Authorities in the UAE have repeatedly urged motorists to maintain safe distances, follow speed limits and stay alert during difficult conditions.