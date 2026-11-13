Fujairah crash: UAE prosecutors investigating two accidents that left 14 dead

UAE prosecutors are investigating two road crashes in Fujairah that left 14 people dead and about 30 injured.

The incidents took place early on Thursday, November 12, on Sheikh Khalifa Road. Several vehicles were damaged, news agency Wam reported.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, ordered a prosecution team to visit the scene to inspect the site, find out what happened and take the necessary legal steps.

Early investigations showed that two crashes occurred one after the other on the way to Fujairah, causing a pile-up involving 23 vehicles. Both took place where the right-hand lane was closed for maintenance.

First a vehicle crashed into a parked truck. In the second, a lorry carrying two shipping containers hit several vehicles before overturning.

Prosecutors ordered some of the damaged vehicles to be impounded for investigation and technical checks, such as brake inspections.

They also ordered data from tracking and speed-recording systems to be collected to find out the technical causes and check whether road safety rules were followed.

The lorry driver involved in the second crash was questioned and held in custody at the hospital.

The Public Prosecution also ordered laboratory tests and the confiscation of his passport and driving licence.

To identify the victims, authorities ordered forensic exams to find the causes of death, along with DNA tests and comparisons with samples from the victims' families.

Investigators are still taking statements from witnesses and those injured as inquiries continue.

Prosecutors offered condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured a quick recovery. They promised to fully investigate the tragedy to find out exactly what happened.

What happened

Fujairah Police on Thursday confirmed that the accidents, which happened shortly before midnight, involved 18 cars and five lorries.

The force confirmed a lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with other cars, then veer off and strike several vehicles that were stopped due to slow-moving traffic. The lorry then caught fire and the blaze spread to several other vehicles.

Fifteen of the 30 injured have since been discharged from hospital. Police confirmed some of those killed were Emirati.

The nationalities of the injured included Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian and Egyptian.