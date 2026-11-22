Saudi Arabia's new 15 per cent minimum tax on large multinational companies, which comes into effect on January 1, will not apply to all businesses operating in the kingdom. The rules target groups that meet specific revenue thresholds.

The domestic minimum top-up tax, announced by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (Zatca), is intended to ensure profits generated by qualifying multinational groups in Saudi Arabia are subject to a minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent.

The measure forms part of international tax reforms led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the G20, which seek to establish a global minimum tax on large multinational businesses.

Which businesses will be affected?

The tax will apply to entities in Saudi Arabia that belong to multinational groups with consolidated annual revenue of at least €750 million ($822.58 million) in at least two of the four preceding financial years.

It factors in the revenue of the entire multinational group, rather than that generated by its Saudi operations alone.

This means that a Saudi subsidiary or branch of a qualifying international group could fall within the scope of the rules even if its own revenue is considerably below €750 million.

Purely domestic companies that do not have operations overseas or belong to a qualifying multinational group will not be covered, according to Zatca.

How will the 15% tax work?

The new tax is intended to ensure that qualifying multinational companies pay at least 15 per cent tax on their profits in Saudi Arabia. Companies already paying an effective tax rate of 15 per cent or more would generally not face an additional charge.

For example, if a multinational group makes 100 million riyals ($26.6 million) in profit in Saudi Arabia and pays tax at an effective rate of 10 per cent, it could face an additional tax to bring the rate up to 15 per cent.

However, the new tax will not necessarily apply to all of those profits, as the rules allow companies to exclude certain amounts linked to employee salaries and the value of physical assets, such as buildings and equipment.

The final amount a company pays will therefore depend on its profits, the taxes it already pays and any exclusions or relief it qualifies for under the new rules.

Will companies already paying corporate tax face an additional charge?

Saudi Arabia currently imposes a standard corporate income tax rate of 20 per cent on the taxable share of foreign investors in resident companies and on qualifying non-resident businesses.

However, companies cannot determine their liability under the new framework simply by comparing that headline rate with the 15 per cent minimum.

The effective rate is calculated separately under the proposed rules, taking into account relevant taxes, income and adjustments.

As a result, businesses already subject to the standard corporate tax rate will not necessarily face an additional payment.

Are there any exemptions?

The proposed rules include exemptions for certain organisations, including government bodies, international organisations, non-profit organisations and pension funds.

Some investment funds and real estate investment companies may also be exempt, depending on how they are structured.

However, multinational companies operating in Saudi Arabia's special economic zones could still be subject to the new tax if they meet the requirements.

Saudi Arabia also offers 30-year tax incentives to qualifying companies establishing regional headquarters. It is not yet clear how the new minimum tax will affect businesses benefiting from these incentives, as this will depend on the final rules and each company's circumstances.

Saudi Arabia is not the first Gulf country to introduce such a measure. The UAE introduced a 15 per cent minimum tax on large multinational companies from January 2025.

Companies covered by Saudi Arabia's new tax will also have to register with the authorities, submit tax returns and provide information about their earnings and tax payments. The draft rules include some temporary relief from certain filing requirements as businesses adjust to the new system.