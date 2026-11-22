My Own Home takes you inside a reader-owned property to ask how much they paid, why they decided to buy and what they have done with it since moving in

Kelly Lundberg has called Dubai home since 2003, during which time she has lived at various properties across the city.

The Scot now owns a one-bedroom apartment in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), which she bought initially as an investment in 2013 for just under Dh1 million ($272,294).

Ms Lundberg, 46, a brand strategist, showed The National around the home she shares with her husband, Graham, 45, who is a head of engineering in the software sector.

Please tell us about your home

We have one bedroom and two bathrooms. The kitchen is small, but it’s just as well because my husband and I don’t cook, so it isn't a big deal for us. Our meals fit in our air fryer. We also have a parking space.

We are on the 12th floor and have a great balcony with views over JVC and beyond.

Why did you decide to buy your apartment?

The place I'm living in was never intended to be purchased as a residence. It was originally an investment decision because it was a one-bedroom and I was living elsewhere. But I moved in here in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What was the major draw for you with this property?

It has floor-to-ceiling windows. Everything was about light, natural light, and that was what I really loved about it. I also loved that it has that incredible balcony.

The gym inside the building. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The gym inside the building. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Where else have you lived in Dubai?

I’ve previously lived in Damac Hills. Before that I was on the Palm Jumeirah, on the Golden Mile for a decade.

I also lived in the Marina for a couple of years and on Sheikh Zayed Road. That was kind of where everyone lived when I first moved here.

Just before 2020, my personal circumstances changed and I moved on to a new chapter, so what was an investment opportunity then became a place I needed to live in.

What made you choose your current neighbourhood?

It actually came about because a client of mine was the property developer. So I kind of got inside information on her design approach, her philosophy, and I really liked it.

That was how I found out about the building and JVC, which was such an emerging market. I remember she said to me: “We’re building in JVC. People think it’s really far out, but it’s going to become the real centre of Dubai.”

I had no intention to live in the apartment at the time but I thought it was a good investment opportunity.

The property was actually delivered quite late but, in actual fact, it worked out well in terms of timing, because the property came online when I needed somewhere to live. I moved into it and it has worked out perfectly.

What improvements have you made?

Last year I hired an interior designer to come and help me with the balcony because I really wanted to make more of it.

She came and helped me find a sofa that was really comfortable and could work for outdoor dining and helped us with the look and feel of the outdoor space because it was such a big part for us.

We painted all the internal doors in our apartment and updated the kitchen. We put tiles in and added extra cupboards.

What amenities are in your building and around your community?

We’ve got a gym and the swimming pool is lovely. There’s a lot of greenery, lots of plants and stuff like that.

I chose JVC for investment reasons rather than for lifestyle reasons. But we've decided to stay because we really like the lifestyle here.

There are loads of cafes and so many parks that I really didn’t realise were here and they all interconnect.

My office is in Circle Mall, as is the gym that we use. We have a really good routine: we walk to the gym in the morning, walk home and get our steps in.

In fact, I ended up selling my car because the gym, the office and everything else are nearby.

Now, whenever I need to leave ‘the circle’, I just get a taxi and I sit and work in the back of it. So that’s really freed up time, and it’s good for productivity. Plus, I don’t have to park the car any more.

The living room in the apartment. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The living room in the apartment. Chris Whiteoak / The Natio…

What advantages do you see to owning versus renting?

There’s definitely peace of mind in owning, I would say, rather than renting, although I only rented for a short period of time.

I would definitely say that when you’re living here long term, it just feels nice to know that you have a base. Especially this year, with the conflict or when there have been other challenges, we know this place is ours and that we’re not going to be thrown out or have to move.

Do you plan to buy more property?

We’re very much apartment people. We don’t have pets, and it’s easy to shut up shop if we want to go and travel and do things. Also, I can work from anywhere, not that I do, because I like it here.

Graham has an apartment in the city centre of Edinburgh, so we’re very used to apartment living, and we like the simplicity of it.

We’ve been looking to buy a two-bedroom apartment, but the biggest challenge has been that we love our balcony, we love the light, and we’re not prepared to compromise on light and outdoor living space elsewhere.

We’re looking around; we have visited quite a few properties, but we haven’t found the ideal option yet.

A friend and I bought a property together in 2024 as an investment. It is a studio in JVC that we rent out.

Do you plan to sell or rent your current home if you move?

When we do get a two-bedroom apartment, we will rent this one out. But the process has taken a lot longer, and that’s why we are still here.

I have been running businesses for more than two decades and I suppose I’ve had a front-row seat to seeing Dubai evolve into the city that it is now. It has been home since 2003, so I’m fast approaching 24 years here.

I love Dubai. I love the opportunities it has created for me. It has good energy and is definitely home.