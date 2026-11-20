More than four decades after Ridley Scott introduced audiences to a dystopian Los Angeles populated by humans and artificial beings,

Blade Runner is returning with a new story, a new cast and a radically different vision of the future.

Blade Runner 2099, an eight-part series starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, premieres on Prime Video on November 25.

Set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, the show imagines a world where the balance of power between humans and the bioengineered humanoids they created has shifted dramatically.

Scott returns as executive producer, while Silka Luisa, best known for the Apple TV thriller Shining Girls, serves as creator and showrunner.

What is Blade Runner?

Harrison Ford in the 1982 film Blade Runner. Getty Images Show caption: Harrison Ford in the 1982 film Blade Runner. Getty Images

The franchise began with Scott's 1982 science-fiction film Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a former police officer tasked with hunting down the synthetic beings known as replicants.

Based loosely on Philip K Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, the film is set in a dystopian Los Angeles in 2019, where powerful corporations manufacture replicants to perform dangerous and undesirable work, particularly in off-world colonies.

Although physically indistinguishable from humans, replicants are treated as property rather than people. Those who escape or return illegally to Earth are hunted by specialist police officers known as blade runners, who are authorised to kill or "retire" them.

The film follows Deckard as he pursues a group of fugitive replicants led by Roy Batty, played by Rutger Hauer. But as his investigation unfolds and the line between humans and replicants becomes blurred, it forces him to question the nature of his work.

While Blade Runner received mixed reviews and struggled commercially upon release, it developed a devoted following and is now widely regarded as one of science fiction cinema's most influential films. Its visual language is also credited with having heavily influenced the cyberpunk genre.

Blade Runner 2049 and the story so far

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049. Photo: Columbia Pictures Show caption: Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049. Photo: …

The franchise returned to cinemas in 2017 with Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling as K, a replicant working as a blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Set 30 years after the original film, the sequel explores a society still struggling with the consequences of creating artificial life.

K's investigation into a long-buried secret leads him to Deckard, with Ford reprising his role. At the centre of the story is the discovery that a replicant may have given birth, challenging the distinction between humans and the beings they created.

The sequel expanded the franchise's exploration of artificial intelligence, free will and humanity, while introducing a world increasingly devastated by environmental collapse.

Like its predecessor, Blade Runner 2049 underperformed commercially but received critical acclaim and won two Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography for Roger Deakins.

What to expect from Blade Runner 2099

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Set in Los Angeles in 2099, the series takes place 50 years after Villeneuve's film and 80 years after the original.

This time, the city has been rebuilt under a new order in which replicants have gained power, leaving humans in a far more vulnerable position.

Schafer plays Cora, a human fugitive who has spent much of her life assuming different identities to survive. In an attempt to secure a future for herself, she takes on one final identity: that of a blade runner.

She is forced to work alongside Olwen, played by Yeoh, a replicant nearing the end of her life. Together, they investigate a runaway whose secrets threaten the stability of their city.

From left, Lewis Gribben as Elias, Hunter Schafer as Cora and Dimitri Abold as Bebeto in Blade Runner 2099. Photo: Prime Video Show caption: From left, Lewis Gribben as Elias, Hunter Schafer as Cora an…

The premise reverses one of the franchise's central dynamics. Whereas the original films focused on humans hunting replicants, the new story explores what happens when the beings that were once treated as disposable begin to gain control.

"The show is really imagining what comes after us, and what does it mean to be human in a world where humanity is no longer relevant?" Luisa told Entertainment Weekly in July.

Alongside Yeoh and Schafer, the cast includes Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke and Johnny Harris.

All eight episodes of Blade Runner 2099 will be released on Prime Video on November 25.