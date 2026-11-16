Who is Sara Boustany, the Lebanese actress starring in Netflix’s The Body?

Lebanese actress Sara Boustany is attracting a growing following after starring in Netflix's teen thriller The Body.

Boustany plays Elise Zakaria, a Catholic school dance team co-captain, in the series released on November 11.

Since its arrival, viewers have shared clips and photographs of the actress across social media, while her Instagram following has surged.

The role follows appearances in Pen15 and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, but came at a point when Boustany was questioning how long she could continue pursuing an acting career.

Who is Sara Boustany?

Boustany is a Lebanese actress who has worked in American television and film. She is 23, according to entertainment website TV Insider.

Boustany spent part of her early life in Florida before moving to Los Angeles. A 2024 Deadline report said she moved from Lebanon to the US as a teenager.

Boustany plays Elise Zakaria, co-captain of the Lions dance team at a Catholic high school, in The Body. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Boustany plays Elise Zakaria, co-captain of the Lions dance …

Fashion magazine Schon! has also described her as having been raised in Lebanon. The reports do not establish a full timeline of her upbringing.

What has Sara Boustany appeared in?

Before The Body, Boustany appeared as Miranda in Pen15, the comedy series following two best friends through the awkwardness of middle school at the turn of the millennium.

She also played a young Lucy Jane in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, a Netflix anthology series inspired by the country singer's music. Sarah Shahi played the older version of the character.

Boustany played a young Lucy Jane in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, the Netflix anthology series inspired by the country singer’s songs. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Boustany played a young Lucy Jane in Dolly Parton’s Heartstr…

Her film credits include Hello, Beautiful, directed by Ziad H Hamzeh. Boustany plays Isabel, the daughter of a model whose life is upended by a breast cancer diagnosis.

What is The Body?

Set in 2004, The Body follows a group of students at a Catholic high school whose dance team initiation goes wrong. When members of the team begin to experience what appear to be prophetic visions, their small town is swept up in the fallout.

Set in 2004, The Body follows a group of schoolgirls whose dance team initiation sets off a series of mysterious events. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Set in 2004, The Body follows a group of schoolgirls whose d…

The series was created by Quinn Shephard, whose previous work includes Under the Bridge. She has said she first developed the idea for The Body in her early 20s before returning to it years later.

The cast also includes Kristina Bogic, Geena Meszaros, Sofia Wylie and Shirley Chen.

Who is Elise Zakaria?

Elise is a popular student and co-captain of the Lions dance team, which she leads alongside her best friend Anya Butler, played by Bogic.

Boustany originally auditioned to play Anya. After seeing her performance, casting director Jennifer Venditti contacted her to say the team wanted her to read for the role of Elise instead.

The audition came at a decisive moment for Boustany, who had set herself a deadline to land a job.

“If I don't book a job in six months, it's over,” she recalled thinking, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Boustany was considering how long she could continue pursuing acting before she landed her role in The Body. AFP Show caption: Boustany was considering how long she could continue pursuin…

Two weeks before the audition, she had made a vision board featuring casting directors she hoped to work with. Venditti was among them.

“When I had my callback, I told Jennifer, ‘You're under my bed,’” Boustany told Netflix's Tudum.

Boustany was initially surprised that the team saw her as Elise, having been focused on the other role. At her callback, she performed the same scene she had prepared for Anya, this time reading as Elise.

“I remember thinking, I'm not Anya. I'm Elise, definitely,” she told Teen Vogue.

Boustany went on to read with more than 20 actresses who were auditioning to play Anya. Bogic was among the first, and the pair later worked with Shephard and co-showrunner Gina Gammell on their characters.

The cast also took part in an eight-week dance boot camp to prepare for filming, with choreographer Ryan Heffington working on the routines.

Online following

Boustany has emerged as one of the breakout stars of The Body, with viewers sharing scenes, photographs and edits of the actress on social media. Fan accounts dedicated to the actress have also begun documenting her appearances and interviews.

Her Instagram following passed 100,000 within days of the show's release, according to entertainment website PakistaniArt. At the time of writing, her account, @saraboustanyy, had about 361,000 followers.

Sara Boustany has attracted a growing online following since the release of Netflix’s teen thriller The Body. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Sara Boustany has attracted a growing online following since…

In an Instagram story reproduced by a fan account, Boustany thanked viewers for their support.

“I could cry a million tears. Go watch The Body!” she wrote.

What has Boustany said about her influences?

Boustany was drawn to Shephard's script after encountering projects that felt familiar. Speaking to Decider, she said a director's connection to a story was an important part of what made film and television compelling.

The actress also welcomed the series' early-2000s setting. “I almost want it to be an escape when I watch something,” she told Schon!, describing a world without the constant scrutiny of social media.

Music played a part in the production. Bogic suggested Jeff Buckley's Lover, You Should've Come Over for a dance sequence, and Boustany put together a shorter edit of the song. Heffington then choreographed the routine.