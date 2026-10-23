The 10 highest-rated movies of the 2020s so far, according to Letterboxd

Letterboxd has become an increasingly influential measure of a film's popularity, offering an alternative to traditional critics' reviews and box-office figures.

Launched in 2011, the film-focused social platform allows users to rate movies with up to five stars, write reviews and create lists. Its popularity has surged from about 1.8 million members in 2020 to more than 28 million by April 2026, with particularly strong appeal among Gen-Z.

Unlike Rotten Tomatoes, which measures the percentage of critics who give a film a positive review, Letterboxd uses a weighted average of members' ratings. Its rankings offer an insight into audience enthusiasm, with independent films and documentaries competing alongside Hollywood blockbusters.

Based on a combined ranking of narrative features and documentaries compiled on October 17, these are the 10 highest-rated films released since 2020, each with at least 25,000 Letterboxd ratings. Their Rotten Tomatoes critics' scores are included for comparison.

1. You Can See Everything (2026)

Letterboxd score: 4.7/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary follows Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing company Theranos, during the final weeks before her imprisonment for fraud. Given access to Holmes and her family, the filmmakers explore her claims of innocence while questioning the nature of truth and manipulation.

Released in October, the nearly three-hour film briefly achieved a 4.8-star Letterboxd score, becoming the platform's highest-rated release. You Can See Everything also earned $15 million during its North American opening weekend, the biggest documentary debut in more than two decades. The film has received five Critics Choice Documentary Award nominations, including Best Documentary Feature.

2. No Other Land (2024)

No Other Land became the first Palestinian film to win an Oscar, in 2025. Photo: L'Atelier Distribution Show caption: No Other Land became the first Palestinian film to win an Os…

Letterboxd score: 4.6/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Palestinian filmmakers Basel Adra and Hamdan Ballal join Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor to document the destruction of Palestinian communities in Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank.

Filmed over several years, the documentary follows Adra's efforts to record demolitions and displacement, alongside his developing friendship with Abraham.

Despite struggling to secure a US distributor, the film won Best Documentary Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards, becoming the first Palestinian film to win an Oscar.

During his acceptance speech, Adra spoke of his hopes that his newborn daughter would not experience the displacement and violence his community faces.

Read The National's review of the film here.

3. Naza (2026)

Gaza documentary Naza secured distribution in 56 territories, including the Middle East, following its award-winning premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Photo: The Guardian Show caption: Gaza documentary Naza secured distribution in 56 territories…

Letterboxd score: 4.5/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Oscar-winning filmmakers Abraham and Szor follow up No Other Land with this documentary that examines Israeli military operations in Gaza through anonymous testimonies from intelligence and military personnel.

Filmed on rooftops in Tel Aviv, the film investigates how acceptable levels of civilian casualties are calculated during air strikes. Its title comes from an Israeli military term used to count expected civilian deaths.

Produced by The Guardian and JW Films, with Jonathan Glazer as executive producer, Naza won the Special Jury Prize at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival after receiving a 25-minute standing ovation.

The film subsequently secured theatrical distribution in 56 territories, including the Middle East, with plans for free global streaming.

Read The National's review of the film here.

4. The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025)

Kaouther Ben Hania's The Voice of Hind Rajab incorporates real recordings of the Palestinian girl's emergency calls during her final hours in Gaza. Photo: Mime Films & Tanit Films Show caption: Kaouther Ben Hania's The Voice of Hind Rajab incorporates re…

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania reconstructs the final hours of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was trapped in a car under Israeli fire in Gaza in January 2024.

Combining real recordings of Hind's emergency calls with dramatised scenes, the film follows Palestine Red Crescent Society workers attempting to organise her rescue.

It won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival and received an Oscar nomination.

The film has also remained central to calls for accountability. In August 2026, Ben Hania and Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees questioned whether an Israeli military investigation into Hind's killing would deliver justice.

Read The National's review of the film here.

5. La Bola Negra (2026)

Guitarricadelafuente stars alongside Penelope Cruz, Glenn Close and Miguel Bernardeau in La Bola Negra. Photo: Le Pacte Show caption: Guitarricadelafuente stars alongside Penelope Cruz, Glenn Cl…

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Spanish filmmakers Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi explore identity, relationships and personal struggles across generations in this drama inspired by an unfinished work by poet and playwright Federico Garcia Lorca.

Spanning three periods of Spanish history, the film follows three interconnected lives shaped by longing, loss and inheritance. Its ensemble cast includes Penelope Cruz, Glenn Close, Miguel Bernardeau and singer Guitarricadelafuente.

La Bola Negra shared the Best Director prize at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival before winning the People's Choice Award at Toronto and an audience award at San Sebastian. It was also selected as Spain's submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Academy Awards.

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Multiple versions of Spider-Man, each with a distinctive visual style, come together in the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Photo: Sony Pictures Animation Show caption: Multiple versions of Spider-Man, each with a distinctive vis…

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Miles Morales returns in this animated sequel, travelling between dimensions after encountering a team of Spider-People responsible for protecting the multiverse. His journey brings him into conflict with Miguel O'Hara, whose determination to preserve the established order threatens Miles's future.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, the film expands on the distinctive animation of 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, combining multiple artistic styles.

It won seven Annie Awards in 2024, including Best Animated Feature, and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature, losing to Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron.

Read The National's review of the film here.

7. Dune: Part Two (2024)

Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction sequel Dune: Part Two grossed more than $700 million worldwide and won two Academy Awards in 2025. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures Show caption: Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction sequel Dune: Part Two gro…

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic continues Paul Atreides's journey on the desert planet Arrakis as he joins the Fremen and seeks revenge against those responsible for his family's downfall.

Timothee Chalamet reprises his role as Paul, alongside Zendaya as Chani, with Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler completing the ensemble. Adapted from Frank Herbert's novel, the film explores political power, religious prophecy and the consequences of revenge.

Dune: Part Two earned more than $700 million worldwide and won two Academy Awards in 2025, for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. It was also nominated for Best Picture.

Read The National's review of the film here.

8. How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024)

The family drama How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies became the first Thai film shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Photo: GDH 559 Co Ltd Show caption: The family drama How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies be…

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Thai filmmaker Pat Boonnitipat's family drama follows M, a young man who moves in with his terminally ill grandmother after learning of her cancer diagnosis. Initially hoping to secure an inheritance, he gradually develops a deeper understanding of family responsibility and the sacrifices involved in caring for someone.

Starring Putthipong Assaratanakul and Usha Seamkhum, the film became a major box office success across South-East Asia, attracting attention for its portrayal of ageing and family relationships.

It won the Audience Award at the 2024 New York Asian Film Festival and became the first Thai film shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

9. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc (2025)

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc continues devil hunter Denji's story. Photo: Mappa Show caption: Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc continues devil hunter De…

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc continues the story of Denji, a young devil hunter who can transform parts of his body into chainsaws.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Reze, a mysterious girl who offers the possibility of romance and an ordinary existence. Their developing relationship soon draws him into another violent confrontation with supernatural enemies.

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and produced by animation studio Mappa, the film earned acclaim for its energetic action sequences and distinctive animation. It also became an international box-office hit, following the success of the original television series.

10. Monster (2023)

The Japanese drama Monster features one of the final film scores by acclaimed composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. Photo: Monster Film Committee Show caption: The Japanese drama Monster features one of the final film sc…

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda examines a troubling incident at a school through the perspectives of a mother, a teacher and two young boys, gradually revealing how misunderstandings can distort the truth.

The story begins when single mother Saori notices unusual changes in her son Minato's behaviour and suspects a teacher is responsible. As events unfold from different viewpoints, the film explores childhood, prejudice and the difficulty of understanding others.

Written by Yuji Sakamoto, Monster premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay. It also features one of the final film scores composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto, who died in March that year.