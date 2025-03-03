Each pair of Resolute RGL features Palestinian tatreez embroidery. Photo: Resolute RGL
Each pair of Resolute RGL features Palestinian tatreez embroidery. Photo: Resolute RGL

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Story behind Resolute RGL, Palestinian Oscar winner Basel Adra's shoe brand

Start-up founded by co-director of No Other Land works with a women’s weaving cooperative to create traditional designs

Sarah Maisey

March 03, 2025