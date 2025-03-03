Story behind Resolute RGL, Palestinian Oscar winner Basel Adra's shoe brand

When Palestinian filmmaker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/23/no-other-land-oscar-nomination-palestine-israel/" target="_blank">Basel Adra</a> arrived on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday evening, he was wearing shoes to express solidarity and support for Palestine. As co-director of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/03/no-other-land-oscars-best-documentary/" target="_blank"><i>No Other Land</i></a> – which scooped the Oscar for Best Documentary – Adra arrived alongside colleagues Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor and Yuval Abraham, several of whom wore Palestinian scarfs and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/15/palestinian-keffiyeh-scarf-history/" target="_blank">keffiyehs</a> around their necks. Adra, however, showed his support via his footwear. His white trainers are by Resolute RGL, a trainer start-up he co-launched that works with the women's weaving cooperative of the Palestinian South Hebron Hills, run by his mother Kifah Adra. Each shoe features strips of traditional <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/07/16/power-of-palestinian-tatreez-embroidery-celebrated-in-new-exhibition/" target="_blank">Palestinian tatreez embroidery</a>, in tones of terracotta and sky blue, on a white ground. These pieces of hand-worked cross stitch have then been sewn onto the eyestay – the reinforced areas around the eyelets that hold the laces – and on the heel. The trainers are offered in the same colours of white, sky blue and terracotta. “This brand represents my people's heritage and tradition,” Adra wrote on Instagram. He also shared a link to the brand's Kickstarter page for the launch of the shoes. The shoes are made from recycled materials and hand made, according to its social media page. Adra co-founded Resolute RGL in 2024 with Joseph Levin, offering a selection of linen clothes with Tatreez embroidery. The pair are now using the Academy Awards to officially launch the new trainers, no doubt hoping to catch a global audience. The shoes are already gaining support, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/vivienne-westwood-peter-gabriel-among-british-personalities-opposed-to-eurovision-in-israel-1.819773" target="_blank">musician Peter Gabriel</a> posting a photo of himself wearing them. The Palestinian women’s weaving cooperative was founded in 2005 to provide an income for women who had lost their olive groves and sheep to settler encroachment and violence. It provides a community and support while helping to keep traditional weaving and embroidery skills alive. Now, with the official launch of Resolute RGL coming on the back of such a global event as the Oscars, it could well secure the funding it needs to offer shoes on scale. It also allows those with even a passing interest in Palestine to express support, while adding a spring to their step.