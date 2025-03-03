Oscars 2025: Arab designers make striking statements on red carpet

Designers from the Arab world again added to the glitz and glamour of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oscars/" target="_blank">Oscars</a> on Sunday. But it wasn't just in the form of fancy gowns. There was a political statement from Basel Adra, the Palestinian co-director of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/03/palestine-oscars-red-carpet/" target="_blank"><i>No Man's Land</i></a>, winner of Best Documentary Film. Adra wore trainers from Resolute RGL, a brand he cofounded, which featured embroidery by the Women's Weaving Cooperative in Palestine. Meanwhile, his fellow cast members were seen with scarfs in the colours of the Palestinian flag as well as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/15/palestinian-keffiyeh-scarf-history/" target="_blank">keffiyeh</a>. Australian actor Guy Pearce, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/21/the-brutalist-review-oscar/" target="_blank"><i>The Brutalist</i></a>, also paired his tuxedo with a Free Palestine pin. Pearce, an outspoken supporter of Palestine, also made waves at the Cannes Film Festival last year when he wore a pin depicting the Palestine flag on the red carpet. Elsewhere on the red carpet, Arab designers also made striking fashion statements. Veteran actress Meg Ryan made a rare red carpet appearance in a gorgeous dress by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi and his famed Ashi Studio label. The strapless red velvet gown featured a floating bust that cinched at her waist and then flared out into slits at the bottom. Ashi Studio's design was also worn by French influencer Lena Mahfouf, who was on red carpet duty. Mahfouf, who is of Algerian descent, wore a geometric asymmetrical bustier that was paired with flowy fabric. Ashi is the first designer from the GCC to be invited to join the prestigious <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/01/28/the-birth-of-haute-couture-a-brief-history/" target="_blank">Federation de la Haute Couture</a>. Lebanese designer Elie Saab dressed actress Joan Chen, who recently made waves in the acclaimed film <i>Didi</i>. Chen walked the red carpet in a lemon green wrap gown from Saab's Resort 2025 collection. British actress Annabelle Wallis, best known for her role in horror films <i>Annabelle</i> and <i>Malignant</i>, also chose Elie Saab. Wallis, who is dating Best Actor nominee Sebastian Stan (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/05/20/the-apprentice-review-cannes/" target="_blank"><i>The Apprentice</i></a>), also wore a similar wrap look to Chen, but hers was in a gorgeous blue, which flowed into a long train. Wallis also posed on the red carpet with Stan as well as Stan's mother Georgeta Orlovschi. Danish actress Connie Nielsen, whose film<i> Gladiator II </i>was nominated for Best Costume Design, channelled Roman royalty in a light pink number from Elie Saab's haute couture 2025 collection. The one shouldered floaty gown featured a mastery of the wrap that flowed into a train as well as a thigh-high slit. The Oscar for Best Costume Design went to Paul Tazewell for <i>Wicked</i>. Tazewell made history by becoming the first black man to win an Oscar for costume design. Another Lebanese designer who made waves on the red carpet was Zuhair Murad, whose design was worn by actress and TV presenter Kelly Ripa. Showing off her toned arms, Ripa's orange chiffon gown featured drape detailing, one end of which was styled to snake around her neck and flow behind her back. The look was from Zuhair Murad's ready-to-wear Resort 2025 collection. Actress Keleigh Teller, who arrived on the red carpet with her husband, actor Miles Teller, was also seen in a Zuhair Murad dress. From the designer's ready-to-wear autumn 2024 collection, the blue chiffon gown featured a deep V neckline and beaded flowers on the shoulder and the waist.