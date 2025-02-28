Elyanna, Sarah Taibah and Marwa Alhashmi: The regional faces fronting Ramadan campaigns

With the start of Ramadan imminent, fashion houses around the globe are eager to connect with clients in the Middle East through <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/02/09/ramadan-capsule-collections-luxury-brands/" target="_blank">Ramadan capsule collections</a> and campaigns. With a month of social engagements, iftars and suhoors with friends and family, many will be looking to buy new clothes either for themselves or as gifts. With a nod to how significant the region is to fashion, brands are now actively trying to reach out and foster relationships built on authenticity. The fashion-savvy Gulf consumer, known for a sharp eye for quality and intent, is quick to sniff out insincerity, meaning that global names are having to raise their game. Now collectively waking up to the importance of using well-known regional names to carry their message across, it is a boon for putting regional names on a global stage. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/31/elyanna-palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna</a> has been signed by US company Coach to be the face of its 2025 Ramadan campaign. Shot against a sunset sky, the singer – who recently <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/01/08/elyanna-coldplay-palestine/" target="_blank">supported Coldplay</a> during their blockbuster series of Abu Dhabi shows – looks dreamy while staying true to her rebellious spirit. For its first Ramadan campaign, the Spanish luxury house of Loewe has opted for not one, but a host of regional stars. To show off its new Silver Capsule Collection, the people chosen represent the whole Gulf, including names such as Emirati film director Sarah Al Hashimi, Omani artist Mays Almoosawi and Bahraini artist Salman Al Najem. Representing Kuwait, there is the sound curator Cascou and contemporary artist Najd Al Taher, while for the Saudi Arabia it is filmmaker Sarah Taibah and Olympic rower Husein Alireza who take centre stage. Also creating its first Ramadan campaign is Italian heritage name Ferragamo, that looks to Emirati endurance horse rider Marwa Alhashmi for its campaign. Also a content creator, Al Hashmi is shot within the Unesco-nominated site of Mleiha in Sharjah,<b> </b>in a series of shots that shows off the beauty of the landscape. The high-end shopping platform Farfetch has also opted for more than one person, by inviting not one, but two regional names for its Ramadan campaign. The Lebanese model and influencer Natasha Aris joins Emirati influencer Mohammed Alahbabi in images for the online portal, appearing backdropped against traditional architecture. The British shoe name has looked further afield for the star of its Ramadan campaign, opting for model Ikram Abdi, who will be familiar to many in this part of the world. Born in Sweden but raised in the UK, this Sudanese-British model now stars in images shot on location in Dubai, by celebrated UAE-based photographer Francesco Scotti.