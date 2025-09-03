Kaouther Ben Hania: Creative evolution of double Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab director

Kaouther Ben Hania has established herself as one of the most distinctive voices in Arab cinema, blending documentary realism with bold narrative experimentation.
In doing so, she continues the legacy of pioneering Tunisian filmmakers such as Nouri Bouzid, whose taboo-breaking stories dissected identity and repression; Moufida Tlatli, who brought women’s perspectives to global attention; and Ferid Boughedir, whose celebrated works shaped both Tunisian cinema and African film studies.
Here, we trace Ben Hania's career from early shorts to Oscar recognition – culminating in her latest work, The Voice of Hind Rajab.
2010-2016: Shorts and documentaries
Ben Hania began with short films and documentaries that revealed her interest in social critique. Her debut, Me, My Sister and the Thing (2006), was a modest but personal introduction. She followed it with Imams Go to School (2010), a documentary probing secularism and religion in France, showing her determination to explore identity, faith and society.
Her reputation grew with The Blade of Tunis (2013), a hybrid of documentary and fiction inspired by an urban legend about a motorcyclist attacking women in the streets of Tunis. It had its premiere at Dubai International Film Festival and later travelled worldwide.
In 2016, she unveiled Zaineb Hates the Snow, a deeply personal documentary filmed over six years. Following a Tunisian girl’s move to Canada after her mother’s remarriage, the film earned acclaim at Locarno Film Festival, won the Golden Tanit at Carthage and the Best Documentary award at Cinemed Montpellier. The project cemented Ben Hania’s ability to craft emotionally resonant, long-form storytelling.
2017: Beauty and the Dogs
Ben Hania’s international breakthrough came with Beauty and the Dogs. The film dramatises the true story of a young Tunisian woman raped by police officers and her desperate search for justice in the aftermath. Structured in nine long takes, the film immerses viewers in her trauma while exposing institutional violence.
The film had its premiere in Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard in 2017, and was widely praised for its bold formal style and unflinching politics. It later screened at Toronto and BFI London, and was submitted as Tunisia’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards – a sign of the recognition to come.
2020: The Man Who Sold His Skin
With The Man Who Sold His Skin, Ben Hania became a global name. The story follows Sam Ali, a Syrian refugee who allows a contemporary artist to tattoo a Schengen visa on his back in exchange for freedom of movement. Inspired by Belgian artist Wim Delvoye, the film interrogates borders, exploitation and the commodification of human life.
The film has its premiere in Venice’s Horizons section, and earned Yahya Mahayni the Best Actor award. It later screened at Toronto and secured Tunisia’s Oscar submission, going on to earn a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. Ben Hania became only the second Tunisian filmmaker to reach the final five, bringing international attention to her national cinema.
2023: Four Daughters
Ben Hania’s next project blurred fiction and documentary even further. Four Daughters reconstructs the life of Olfa, a Tunisian mother whose two eldest daughters join extremist groups in Libya. Mixing professional actresses with Olfa and her remaining daughters, the film interrogates trauma, memory and performance.
The film had its premiere in Competition at Cannes in 2023, receiving a standing ovation and winning the L’Oeil d’Or for Best Documentary. Further recognition followed at Munich, the Red Sea International Film Festival and beyond. At the 96th Academy Awards, the film made history: Ben Hania became the first Arab woman filmmaker to be nominated in two categories: Best International Feature and Best Documentary Feature.
Speaking to The National at the time, she explained: “I was fascinated by the story of Olfa. In cinema, we love people with contradictions, people with flaws. And I thought it was about time to do something about a mother-daughter relationship and the inheritance of trauma.”
2025: The Voice of Hind Rajab
Ben Hania's latest film tackles one of many tragic events of the Gaza war: the final hours of six-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was trapped in a car under fire while communicating with Red Crescent volunteers. Combining documentary audio recordings with staged sequences, the film honours Hind’s memory while exposing the brutality of war.
The Voice of Hind Rajab has drawn major international attention, in part due to its high-profile producers including Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Jonathan Glazer and Alfonso Cuaron. It has its premiere in Competition at Venice International Film Festival, contending for the Golden Lion, before its North American debut at Toronto International Film Festival.
Produced by Pitt’s Plan B, Saudi giant MBC and the UK’s Film4, the film also lists producer Jemima Khan, jewellery designer Sabine Getty and Lionsgate founder Frank Giustra in its credits. Tunisia has already chosen the film as its official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, taking place next March – cementing Ben Hania’s position as a leading figure in both Arab and international cinema.
