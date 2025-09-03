Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania began her career with emotionally resonant short films and documentaries. Getty Images
Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania began her career with emotionally resonant short films and documentaries. Getty Images
Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania began her career with emotionally resonant short films and documentaries. Getty Images
Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania began her career with emotionally resonant short films and documentaries. Getty Images

Culture

Kaouther Ben Hania: Creative evolution of double Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab director

The filmmaker is the first Arab woman to earn two Academy Award nominations

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

September 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Kaouther Ben Hania has established herself as one of the most distinctive voices in Arab cinema, blending documentary realism with bold narrative experimentation.

In doing so, she continues the legacy of pioneering Tunisian filmmakers such as Nouri Bouzid, whose taboo-breaking stories dissected identity and repression; Moufida Tlatli, who brought women’s perspectives to global attention; and Ferid Boughedir, whose celebrated works shaped both Tunisian cinema and African film studies.

Here, we trace Ben Hania's career from early shorts to Oscar recognition – culminating in her latest work, The Voice of Hind Rajab.

2010-2016: Shorts and documentaries

Ben Hania began with short films and documentaries that revealed her interest in social critique. Her debut, Me, My Sister and the Thing (2006), was a modest but personal introduction. She followed it with Imams Go to School (2010), a documentary probing secularism and religion in France, showing her determination to explore identity, faith and society.

Her reputation grew with The Blade of Tunis (2013), a hybrid of documentary and fiction inspired by an urban legend about a motorcyclist attacking women in the streets of Tunis. It had its premiere at Dubai International Film Festival and later travelled worldwide.

In 2016, she unveiled Zaineb Hates the Snow, a deeply personal documentary filmed over six years. Following a Tunisian girl’s move to Canada after her mother’s remarriage, the film earned acclaim at Locarno Film Festival, won the Golden Tanit at Carthage and the Best Documentary award at Cinemed Montpellier. The project cemented Ben Hania’s ability to craft emotionally resonant, long-form storytelling.

2017: Beauty and the Dogs

Ben Hania, right, with Greek filmmaker Costa-Gavras and Mexican actress Salma Hayek at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. Getty Images
Ben Hania, right, with Greek filmmaker Costa-Gavras and Mexican actress Salma Hayek at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. Getty Images

Ben Hania’s international breakthrough came with Beauty and the Dogs. The film dramatises the true story of a young Tunisian woman raped by police officers and her desperate search for justice in the aftermath. Structured in nine long takes, the film immerses viewers in her trauma while exposing institutional violence.

The film had its premiere in Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard in 2017, and was widely praised for its bold formal style and unflinching politics. It later screened at Toronto and BFI London, and was submitted as Tunisia’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards – a sign of the recognition to come.

2020: The Man Who Sold His Skin

Ben Hania's The Man Who Sold His Skin was nominated for an Oscar. Getty Images
Ben Hania's The Man Who Sold His Skin was nominated for an Oscar. Getty Images

With The Man Who Sold His Skin, Ben Hania became a global name. The story follows Sam Ali, a Syrian refugee who allows a contemporary artist to tattoo a Schengen visa on his back in exchange for freedom of movement. Inspired by Belgian artist Wim Delvoye, the film interrogates borders, exploitation and the commodification of human life.

The film has its premiere in Venice’s Horizons section, and earned Yahya Mahayni the Best Actor award. It later screened at Toronto and secured Tunisia’s Oscar submission, going on to earn a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. Ben Hania became only the second Tunisian filmmaker to reach the final five, bringing international attention to her national cinema.

2023: Four Daughters

From left, Olfa Hamrouni, Eya Chikhaoui, Ben Hania and Tayssir Chikhaoui at Cannes. Getty Images
From left, Olfa Hamrouni, Eya Chikhaoui, Ben Hania and Tayssir Chikhaoui at Cannes. Getty Images

Ben Hania’s next project blurred fiction and documentary even further. Four Daughters reconstructs the life of Olfa, a Tunisian mother whose two eldest daughters join extremist groups in Libya. Mixing professional actresses with Olfa and her remaining daughters, the film interrogates trauma, memory and performance.

The film had its premiere in Competition at Cannes in 2023, receiving a standing ovation and winning the L’Oeil d’Or for Best Documentary. Further recognition followed at Munich, the Red Sea International Film Festival and beyond. At the 96th Academy Awards, the film made history: Ben Hania became the first Arab woman filmmaker to be nominated in two categories: Best International Feature and Best Documentary Feature.

Speaking to The National at the time, she explained: “I was fascinated by the story of Olfa. In cinema, we love people with contradictions, people with flaws. And I thought it was about time to do something about a mother-daughter relationship and the inheritance of trauma.”

2025: The Voice of Hind Rajab

Ben Hania's latest film, The Voice of Hind Rajab, is co-produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B, Saudi giant MBC and the UK's Film4. Getty Images
Ben Hania's latest film, The Voice of Hind Rajab, is co-produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B, Saudi giant MBC and the UK's Film4. Getty Images

Ben Hania's latest film tackles one of many tragic events of the Gaza war: the final hours of six-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was trapped in a car under fire while communicating with Red Crescent volunteers. Combining documentary audio recordings with staged sequences, the film honours Hind’s memory while exposing the brutality of war.

The Voice of Hind Rajab has drawn major international attention, in part due to its high-profile producers including Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Jonathan Glazer and Alfonso Cuaron. It has its premiere in Competition at Venice International Film Festival, contending for the Golden Lion, before its North American debut at Toronto International Film Festival.

Produced by Pitt’s Plan B, Saudi giant MBC and the UK’s Film4, the film also lists producer Jemima Khan, jewellery designer Sabine Getty and Lionsgate founder Frank Giustra in its credits. Tunisia has already chosen the film as its official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, taking place next March – cementing Ben Hania’s position as a leading figure in both Arab and international cinema.

The biog

Name: Abeer Al Bah

Born: 1972

Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992

Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old

Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school

 

MATCH INFO

Euro 2020 qualifier

Norway v Spain, Saturday, 10.45pm, UAE

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

While you're here
Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

On Women's Day
Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

More on Quran memorisation:
The details

Colette

Director: Wash Westmoreland

Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West

Our take: 3/5

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20NOTHING%20PHONE%20(2a)
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%E2%80%9D%20flexible%20Amoled%2C%202412%20x%201080%2C%20394ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%20Corning%20Gorilla%20Glass%205%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MediaTek%20Dimensity%207200%20Pro%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2014%2C%20Nothing%20OS%202.5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2050MP%20main%2C%20f%2F1.88%20%2B%2050MP%20ultra-wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3B%20OIS%2C%20EIS%2C%20auto-focus%2C%20ultra%20XDR%2C%20night%20mode%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2060fps%3B%20slo-mo%20full-HD%20at%20120fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%3B%2050%25%20in%2030%20mins%20w%2F%2045w%20charger%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Google%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fingerprint%2C%20face%20unlock%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP54%2C%20limited%20protection%20from%20water%2Fdust%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual-nano%20SIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Black%2C%20milk%2C%20white%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nothing%20Phone%20(2a)%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%20pre-applied%20screen%20protector%2C%20SIM%20tray%20ejector%20tool%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%20(UAE)%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh1%2C199%20(8GB%2F128GB)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C399%20(12GB%2F256GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clinicy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Prince%20Mohammed%20Bin%20Abdulrahman%2C%20Abdullah%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%20and%20Saud%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2025%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20More%20than%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Gate%20Capital%2C%20Kafou%20Group%20and%20Fadeed%20Investment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm
Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

MATCH INFO

League Cup, last 16

Manchester City v Southampton, Tuesday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
PRO BASH

Thursday’s fixtures

6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors

10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters

Teams

Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs.

Squad rules

All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members.

Tournament rules

The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Transgender report
Neighbourhood Watch
MATCH INFO

Liverpool 2 (Van Dijk 18', 24')

Brighton 1 (Dunk 79')

Red card: Alisson (Liverpool)

Updated: September 03, 2025, 3:56 AM`
FilmFilm festivalsTunisia