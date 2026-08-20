Hind Rajab first responder says investigations must encompass 'all violations' by Israel

Palestinian responder Rana Faqih, who spent hours on the phone with Hind Rajab, 5, before she was killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, told The National that opening an Israeli investigation into the crime is nowhere near enough.

Israel has admitted its troops fired on the car carrying the child 934 days after the world had blamed its military for the 355 bullets that hit the vehicle and also killed six members of her family in Gaza.

“From the outset, the [Palestine Red Crescent] Society has demanded, and continues to demand, an independent investigation by a neutral and transparent committee,” Ms Faqih said a day after Israel's announcement of launching an investigation into Hind's death.

Nothing was known of Hind’s fate until 12 days later, when Israeli troops withdrew from the area and the bullet-riddled car containing the bodies of Hind, her aunt, uncle and four cousins was found in the Tel Al Hawa district of Gaza city.

Hours after Hind's cousin Layan had called the Red Crescent, Israel eventually gave approval for a rescue operation, which was carried out by Ahmad Al Madhoun and Youssef Al Zeino. The ambulance they travelled in lost contact with the PCRS headquarters in Ramallah and their bodies were found nearby.

“Hind was a child crying for help, and the paramedics Ahmad and Youssef who responded to her had one humanitarian mission: to save a life,” Ms Faqih said. “It is deeply painful for a person to lose their life while waiting for someone to save them, and for a paramedic to lose their life while trying to reach them.”

Gaza has been the world's deadliest place for aid workers for a third consecutive year, with more than 1,700 healthcare workers killed and at least 95 still in Israeli detention since October 2023.

The mangled car where the body of Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who begged Gaza rescuers to send help after being trapped by Israeli military fire, was found. Two ambulance workers who had gone to save her were killed. Reuters Show caption: The mangled car where the body of Palestinian girl Hind Raja…

“This investigation should not be limited to this single incident but should encompass all violations, targeting and arrests of the Society's staff and volunteers while they were performing their humanitarian duties,” Ms Faqih added.

Israel has announced that the killing of Hind Rajab is one of 150 killings during the Gaza war to have been reviewed by military prosecutors. The military denies wider allegations of genocide or war crimes in Gaza, where more than 73,400 Palestinians have been killed during the war.

Announcing decisions in five cases on Wednesday, Israeli prosecutors said the Hind Rajab incident and the killing of 15 Palestinians in an ambush in March 2025 would be subject to further criminal investigation.

Three other cases have been closed, including an Israeli strike that killed aid workers for the World Central Kitchen charity in April 2024. The other two involved Doctors Without Borders staff who were killed in Gaza.

But WCK condemned the decision to close the case. “We fundamentally disagree with their decision about criminal investigations into the … air strikes that killed our team,” the organisation said. The Israeli account does not give a justification or reason for the workers' killing, WCK said. “The decision is inconsistent with the full truth and deeply offensive.”

WCK maintained that the workers were unarmed and their whereabouts were known to the Israeli authorities. They were travelling in a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle. “It knew our team’s movements, identities and activities in advance.”